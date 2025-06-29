Longing is the cry of your heart

Longing, when directed toward the Divine, becomes a powerful force that energizes and uplifts the heart. It transforms into devotion, bringing joy, compassion, and a deep sense of connection. Embracing this sacred yearning leads to inner peace and spiritual growth

The quality of longing itself is Divine. When we long for the ephemeral, for things of the world, it tires us and makes us inert. But when this longing turns toward the Infinite, it fills us with energy, joy, and a deep sense of liveliness.

Yet, this very longing carries a sweet pain. And in trying to run away from this pain, we often try to shut down the longing altogether. We distract ourselves, our hearts stiffen up, and we look for shortcuts to bypass the ache. But the secret is this: don’t shorten the longing. Let it be long! After all, that’s why it’s called loooonging! (Laughter)

To bear the pain of longing is a great skill. When we stop resisting it, this longing itself takes us into moments of bliss. It uplifts the heart and makes the spirit dance. It is possible to have this bliss in human life, and it is what even the angels long for. That’s why, in the ancient days, longing was not suppressed—it was nurtured. People would sing, listen to stories, and immerse themselves in kathas and music, just to keep that flame alive.

When longing in you matures, it becomes the bridge between the individual and the Universal. It transcends personal relationships. It rises above jealousy, craving, and all negative emotions. Only with wisdom and self-knowledge can one truly transcend these bindings and step into a space of pure, sacred longing. Many people think wisdom is dry, devoid of emotion, but that is a misconception. True wisdom is juicy! It deepens the longing and makes life vibrant. And here is the secret- the longing within you is nothing but God. That yearning in your heart is Divine itself calling you inward. Longing gives you the strength to bless others. It connects you to the whole creation with tenderness and compassion.

Longing flowers into devotion. Devotion, too, is a gift, a rare blessing. You cannot say, “I am so devoted.” You cannot take credit for devotion. If it is there in you, it is by the grace of the Divine. Devotion is the very state of your being. It brings immense joy, deep love, and even Siddhis. Siddhi is when your desires or needs get fulfilled even before they arise or just as they arise.

The Yoga Sutras say, Samadhi siddhir Ishwarapranidhanat—perfection in meditation comes through devotion to the Divine. When devotion flowers, life becomes sacred. Your meditation becomes serene. Your prayers become powerful.

Do not trade your devotion for mud. What do we usually do? We lose our devotion over small, trivial matters. A little blame, a missed opportunity, a lost job, or a failed relationship—and our devotion gets shaken up.

Think about it. A doctor treats many patients. Sometimes the medicine works, sometimes it doesn’t. Similarly, in life, some things will work out, others may not. But don’t let that shake your devotion.

And if it seems to you that your devotion is slipping away, don’t worry. All you need to do is relax and pray for it. Become grateful for all that you have received in life. You will find the devotion is right there.

And when it returns, feel blessed and keep the prayer alive: “Let this stay with me forever.”

Devotion is a blessing you have been bestowed with. You cannot take mileage out of it. The moment you start taking pride in your being a devotee, it starts slipping away.

When you realize such a feeling is coming up, just become like a child, feel grateful. That is when devotion truly grows, moment by moment.