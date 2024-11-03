Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam shines in a random insta influencer’s video

In a delightful twist of fate, a TikTok video featuring Gautam Ghattamaneni, son of the popular Indian film star Mahesh Babu, has taken social media by storm. The video showcases Gautam and his friends interacting with a TikToker on the streets of New York, answering Bollywood music-related questions for a chance to win $100.

While Indian celebrities often enjoy a semblance of normalcy abroad, this encounter became a special moment for fans when Gautam confidently participated in the challenge. As the TikToker approached the group, he promised $100 for correct answers, prompting Gautam and his friends to showcase their knowledge of Bollywood music. To their delight, they successfully answered the questions and claimed their winnings.

The video quickly gained traction online, captivating fans and sparking excitement among Mahesh Babu’s followers. Gautam’s charming remark, “I can just vibe to it, anything,” about Bollywood music resonated with viewers, showcasing his easygoing personality and love for music.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sithara, couldn’t resist joining the fun. She commented on the TikTok creator’s Instagram post, humorously asking, “What is my brother doing here.” Gautam, in his playful response, quipped, “Real (I didn’t do anything),” adding to the lighthearted atmosphere surrounding the video.

The incident has raised a curious question among fans: if the TikToker had recognized Gautam as the son of a major star, would the questions have shifted to Telugu songs instead? Regardless, the video has not only highlighted Gautam’s wit and charm but also showcased the vibrant interaction between fans and their favorite stars in a light and entertaining context.

As the video continues to circulate, Mahesh Babu’s fans are undoubtedly thrilled to see his son enjoying a moment of spontaneity and connection with music, further solidifying Gautam’s emerging personality in the public eye. The viral sensation serves as a reminder of the relatable moments that can occur even in the lives of star families, making them more endearing to fans.