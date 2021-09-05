Making education work for endless possibilities

'Create a wholesome ecosystem of education and innovation and co-architect generations par excellence' . This was the core motto of eminent philanthropist and educationalists Dr A Vara Prasad Reddy, Founder Chairman, and Dr. A.Vijaya Sarada Reddy, Founder Secretary when they incepted HITS ( Holy Mary Institute of Technology and Sciences) In 2001.

In the plain words of Dr. A. Vara Prasad Reddy, "An ecosystem that shall stand as an epitome of inspiration and success for the students, alumni, parents and the stakeholders who directly or indirectly impacts the student growth."

HITS has come a long way from a batch of a few students to the most respected, successful engineering college by the year 2021 with a strength of over 3000 students. HITS aims to create value-based technical excellence, ultimately leading to developing the rural/urban areas in and around the college's location. Situated in a sprawling 100 acres integrated campus housing Pharmacy College, Management College, and B.Ed. College, HITS is perhaps the most comprehensive technical education ecosystem in South India.

Accreditations: The College is accredited with NAAC 'A' Grade with 3.12 CGPA, permanently affiliated to JNTU Hyderabad, recognized under UGC 2(f) & 12(B) Status and UGC & JNTUH confirmed Autonomous status for the period of 10 years, i.e. A.Y. 2021-2022 to A.Y.2030-31. Holy Mary Institute of Technology and Sciences, Ghatkeshar, Hyderabad presents a well-diverse learning stream focused on 3 core aspects – Entrepreneurship, Value Innovation and Career Excellence

Irrespective of the students' streams at HITS, the unique learning experience framework enables them to keep harnessed in the above through various special life skill programs, global tie-ups, robust innovation culture, and global mentoring tie-ups across the streams. HITS offers well-diversified, industry-centric, and in-demand courses, including 9 U.G. (B.Tech) courses in Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, Data Science, Internet of Things and Software Engineering. At the P.G. level, HITS offers intrinsic, research-oriented courses like - M.Tech in Highway Engineering, CSE, Computer Network & Information Security, Embedded Systems, VLSI Design, Electrical Power Systems, Power Electronics, CAD-CAM, and Machine Design. HITS also offers Diploma courses in Civil Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Internships – Gateway to Success

At Holy Mary, the model internship is unique. It essentially operates as an exchange of services for experience between students and the company. Students are sent to work in an organization after finishing their 3rd year to gain practical knowledge and expertise in real-time environment.

This internship program helps students find their interest in a particular career and create a network of contacts. Some interns also find permanent employment with the same companies.

Holy Mary believes in encouraging and supporting students to do internships with reputed organizations and finds internship possibilities through industry tie-ups.

Facilities that inspire innovation

n Digital Enabled Class Rooms (For Online Teaching) n Internships, Training & Placements n 55+ MOUs with Industries n Research Programs & Work Shops n Career Development Cell n Industry Training n Industry – Institute Interaction Program n Entrepreneurship Development Cell n Startup Cell n National Skill Development Corporation – Star Program n Higher Education Guidance Cell n State of the art Campus with all-encompassing facilities Technical Associate, MCSD-Microsoft certified software developed, MCSA-Microsoft certified solution associate, and MCSE-Microsoft certified systems expert are given to students.

HITS also carries out in-house research activities sponsored by Incubators, corporates, and the Institute. Students are inspired to participate in the research activities and the professors, giving them exceptional practical exposure. Moreover, students are encouraged to explore by taking up innovative projects, participate in seminars and workshops periodically, under the able guidance and support of the HITS expert academic league.

Making career-ready, success-ready, global- ready

Holy Mary is partnered with IACQER, an organization that encourages R&D activities. Holy Mary's Career Development Centre is established to understand the student's motives and goals individually and help them achieve them. Suppose a student is interested in particular career path. In that case, CDC will train them in the specific field of area and expertise them on the same, including training like Ethics, Personality development, Language and communication, Dress and dignity, etc.

The activities of CDC will be started in the first year itself and begins with the grooming of the student. The CDC is further sub celled with the Higher education cell, Placement Cell, and Entrepreneurship development cell, given these facilities and avant-garde assistance to students to soar high in their careers.

Recognitions that keep the spirit of HITS higher and higher

Holy Mary Institute of Technology & Science has received many accolades from various organizations and National Forums. HITS is being recognized as the Best Emerging Engineering College in India-South by ASSOCHAM National Education Excellence Awards 2018 for the A.Y.2018-19. The award was presented by Dr.Satya Pal Singh Ji, Hon'ble Minister of State MHRD, Govt. of India.

The institute has been recognized as Business Incubator (B.I.) / Host Institute (H.I.) for implementation of the scheme "Support for Entrepreneurial and Managerial Development of SMEs through Incubator" by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India, New Delhi on 14-03-201. Apart from the above, HITS captures the top ranks in many surveys conducted by media/education expert surveys, thus making HITS the most dependable institution for any student to carve their future.