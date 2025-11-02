Maredu Ramu: Painting India’s journey from fields to cities

Maredu Ramu, an artist from Peddapalli district in Telangana, has won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh at the “Viksit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang” painting competition organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India at the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad. The competition, themed “My Bharat @ 2047,” celebrated creative visions of India’s future. Ramu’s artwork captivated the jury with its vivid portrayal of urban growth and its reflection on the delicate balance between nature and development.

Coming from an agricultural background, Ramu draws inspiration from his rural roots. “I grew up surrounded by fields, water bodies, and birds — those memories still shape the way I see the world,” he says. His connection with the land and its rhythms deeply influences his art, which often contrasts the serenity of village life with the chaotic pace of urbanisation. After moving to Hyderabad, Ramu studied at Sri Venkateswara College of Fine Arts and completed his Master’s in Fine Arts from the University of Hyderabad in 2010, laying the foundation for his artistic journey.

Ramu’s paintings often comment on the “concrete jungle” that continues to expand across Indian cities. “Hoardings and buildings are taking over the skies where birds once flew freely,” he explains. His fascination with architecture and urban planning began with the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro, whose layout inspired him to explore the evolution of human settlements. “Our cities tell stories of ambition, but they also reveal what we have lost in the process,” he reflects.

His signature style — marked by thick brushstrokes and childlike expressiveness — gives life to incomplete structures, billboards, and fragments of everyday life. “The unfinished buildings in my works represent infinite growth — the restless identity of our cities,” he notes. In his latest series, goats appear searching for green leaves amid cement and steel, symbolising the persistence of nature within a man-made world.

Over the years, Ramu has received multiple scholarships and exhibited across India. His award-winning piece stands as a heartfelt reminder of India’s dual journey — toward modernity and sustainability. “My dream for Bharat @ 2047,” Ramu says, “is a nation that grows without losing sight of its roots, where nature and progress walk hand in hand.”