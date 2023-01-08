Meditation for physical well-being

Consider how meditation has evolved from a discipline focused on mental well-being to today assisting persons suffering from pain and physical maladies. And how people are increasingly interested in the emotional aspects of fitness, such as how a workout will make them feel and live better rather than how it will make them appear.



"New research shows that meditation has moved from being an activity centred on improving focus and relaxation to helping people manage pain and with physical ailments as well."

The emotional side of fitness: There's been a positive shift in the ethos of today's fitness world, from how will this workout make me look? to how will this workout make me feel and live a better life? People are becoming interested in workouts that support their emotional well-being and mental health while helping relieve the effects of day-to-day stress.

A study found that participants reported significant reductions in stress, muscle tension, pain, and depression, accompanied by a significant improvement in mood after one hour of floatation session. Cryotherapy and cold-immersion therapy: Athletes have used ice baths for years to deal with inflammation and muscle aches. Recent studies are now showing that they are also effective for reducing cardiovascular strain, decreased blood flow, and reduced tissue metabolism. Cold immersion therapy is being used for the treatment of migraines and mood disorders, for reducing dementia, and for enhancing immune system responses.

We all know that meditation helps our mental well-being but now a growing amount of scientific data is showing that this well-being practice is also helping people manage pain and physical ailments. A recent study published in July 2022 in the journal PAIN, showed that mindfulness meditation reduced the perception of pain by up to 33 percent.