Meet IAS officer Gandham Chandrudu, who’s changing the country

Empowering Communities and Changing the Country: Gandham Chandrudu’s Journey of Education and Impact. In a diverse and populous country like India, the stories of individuals who rise above challenges to make a difference in society serve as a beacon of hope. One such inspiring figure is Gandham Chandrudu, whose life journey from a rural village in the backward Rayalaseema area to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to becoming an IAS officer exemplifies the transformative power of education. This op-ed delves into the remarkable life and works of Gandham Chandrudu, highlighting his early and continued struggles, impactful initiatives, and the message that higher education can overcome difficulties and pave the way for positive change.

Nurturing the Seeds of Knowledge at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Gandham Chandrudu’s journey towards empowerment and transformation began at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a chain of schools that cater to rural students and offer quality education. Growing up in a backward and tiny village of around 1200 people, Chandrudu faced challenges in accessing education, but the opportunity at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya opened new possibilities for him.

Chandrudu’s determination and dedication shone through despite social and financial constraints in his academic pursuits. He excelled in his studies and actively participated in extracurricular activities, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

The values instilled in him by his parents and during his time at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya played a significant role in shaping his character. He imbibed the importance of education, the spirit of perseverance, and the desire to uplift people’s lives through knowledge and empathy.

From Ticket Collector to an IAS Officer: A Journey of Impactful Works

After completing twelfth grade, Gandham Chandrudu’s career began as a Ticket Collector in the Indian Railways. While the job may have seemed far from his aspirations, he embraced the opportunity as a stepping stone to making a meaningful impact in society. He couldn’t go to regular college due to his Ticket Collector job, so he continued his education through distance mode. He completed graduation and post-graduation from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

He wanted to do more for society, hence chose to appear for the UPSC exam and got into Indian Administrative Service in his first serious attempt. In various capacities, as an IAS officer, he worked as a Joint Collector, Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, and Commissioner of Tribal Welfare and impacted many lives. As a Collector of Anantapur, he initiated many works. Major ones among them include-

a) “Girl is the Future” Campaign: Recognising the critical role of education in women’s empowerment, Chandrudu initiated the “Baalike Bhavishyathhu” (Girl is the Future) campaign, where in more than five hundred girl students between eleven to sixteen years were allowed to work as one day officers in Anantapur district. Through various initiatives and scholarships, he encouraged girls in his district to pursue education and break gender and societal barriers.

b) Self-respect campaign: All government offices were ordered to put up a poster containing the message of self-respect- This office belongs to you; ask for services with self-respect. They encouraged people to demand their services with self-respect at the government offices instead of the old methods of removing chappals while entering the office, bending their head and shoulders in front of the officers, standing with folded hands before them, etc.

c) PM Kisan Award: Chandrudu’s dedication to rural development and empowering farmers earned him the prestigious PM Kisan Award. His innovative agricultural practices and commitment to farmer welfare set an example for others.

d) Topping the Country in NREGS Work: Chandrudu’s district successfully implemented the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), topping the country in NREGS work. This achievement showcased his exceptional leadership and administration skills.

e) Kisan Rail: Understanding the challenges faced by farmers in transporting their produce, Chandrudu played a pivotal role in establishing the “Kisan Rail” service. This dedicated rail freight service for agricultural products facilitated the connection to larger markets, boosting farmers’ income and prosperity.

f) Removed caste-denoting names for residential colonies and encouraged residents to have decent names for their respective colonies. More than seven eighty colonies changed their names from disrespectful caste-indicative names to more respectful and caste-neutral names.

g) Various Skoch Awards: Chandrudu’s exemplary initiatives garnered recognition through several Skoch awards in medical, horticulture, rural development, and agriculture areas, further validating his commitment to creating transformative change.

Education as the Gateway to Transformation

Gandham Chandrudu’s life is a testament to the transformative power of education. His journey from a rural school to a small ticket collector job to continuing education in distance mode while working full time as a railway employee to becoming an IAS officer to now studying at the world’s top educational institute Harvard University emphasises the potential of knowledge to transcend barriers and empower individuals to lead change on a grand scale.

Education is about gaining knowledge and fostering a spirit of inquiry, empathy, and social responsibility. Chandrudu’s life story resonates with Dr B R Ambedkar’s vision that education is the key to breaking the shackles of social inequalities and transforming lives.

Conquering Challenges: The Impact of Higher Education

Chandrudu’s journey teaches us that higher education is a crucial catalyst for change. Despite facing early struggles, he pursued his dreams relentlessly, demonstrating that education can be a powerful tool to overcome difficulties and drive progress.

Higher education expands one’s horizons, equipping individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to address complex social issues effectively. By pursuing Masters in Public Administration (MPA) and Edward S. Mason Fellowship in Public Policy at Harvard University, Chandrudu’s commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth set an inspiring example for others.

Education, Empowerment, and a Brighter Future

Gandham Chandrudu’s life and works inspire millions of aspiring individuals who face adversities in their pursuit of education. His journey exemplifies the potential of education to transcend socioeconomic barriers, empowering individuals to become agents of positive change.

As we reflect on Chandrudu’s remarkable achievements, we are reminded of the words of Nelson Mandela, who said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Chandrudu’s transformative impact on communities, commitment to uplifting the marginalised, and dedication to education speak volumes about the importance of investing in human potential.

By nurturing the seeds of knowledge, empowering individuals, and fostering an inclusive educational environment, we can create a nation where every individual has the opportunity to realise their full potential. He is active in various platforms guiding students. Let Gandham Chandrudu’s life be a guiding light for us all, inspiring us to strive for a brighter future through education, determination, and compassion.