Michelin launches first ever Philadelphia guide

This spring, Michelin published its very first Philadelphia destination guide, highlighting the city’s top leisure travel experiences. The Michelin Green Guide includes unmissable attractions, restaurants, hotels and experiences in Philadelphia and The Countryside of Philadelphia.

Since 1900, the Michelin Guide has featured destinations around the globe and has long been recognized internationally as the most prestigious standard for restaurant and hotel recommendations.

The Philadelphia destination guide lauds the “Frenchest American city,” saying it “offers the perfect compromise between American excess and European spirit, not to mention all the appeal of a city packed with art, history, and a cultural effervescence few people expect.”

The editors name their standout recommendations, including biking the Schuylkill River Trail, exploring the city’s more than 4,000 public murals and marveling at the Philadelphia Orchestra. Of Philadelphia’s performing arts offerings, the guide boasts, “there’s no point in going to New York when the shows here are Broadway quality and offer all the zest and virtuosity of the typical American production.” Notable Philadelphia residents offer their personal insight on what makes the city special, featuring Mural Arts founder and executive director Jane Golden and Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The guide editors also list their “top picks” for dining, including classic cheesesteak spots like Campo’s and Ishkabibble’s and new favorites like South Philly Barbacoa and Her Place. Of Philadelphia’s food scene, the guide says, “the city offers many mouthwatering reasons for foodies to make a beeline for Philly.”

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), the official tourism promotion agency for the City of Philadelphia globally, was approached by Michelin to partner on the creation of a destination guide. The PHLCVB collaborated with Chester County Tourism and Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board to extend the guide’s coverage to feature The Countryside of Philadelphia, including Nemours, Winterthur, Longwood Gardens and more. The guide will be available in both French and English language editions.

“Philadelphia truly is a global city and recognition of our excellent hotels, restaurants and attractions from Michelin with a dedicated destination guide is the result of our collective work elevating the region on the international stage,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the PHLCVB. “We are confident the Michelin Green Guide will help inspire even more travelers to experience our city.”

Le Guide Vert was published in French in March 2023 and is available in France, Switzerland and Belgium, in hand for the summer travel season. A press event was held at the PHLCVB Global Tourism office in Paris to launch the book to French-speaking travelers with Philippe Orain, editor-in-chief of the Michelin Green Guide.“Philadelphia is a condensed version of today’s America: a historic city turned towards the future. It will entice you thanks to its old neighborhoods rich with incredible restaurants, its museums of unbelievable culture and its glittering skyscrapers,” said Orain. “It is worth the travel and becomes an essential gateway for a trip to the East Coast. “

Philadelphia is easily accessible from France and Switzerland with non-stop flights on American Airlines from Paris (CDG) and Zurich (ZRH) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Orain was in Philadelphia to launch the English-language version of the Green Guide at the Moshulu. The English book will be available for UK and North American travelers this June.

Determined by Michelin criteria, the Green Guide awards stars to aspects of the tourism experience such as the destination itself, the neighborhoods, and museums/attractions. Restaurants are given hearts which identify the editor’s favorites. The star grades, one, two or three, reflect a specific review, either worth a visit, worth a detour or worth a special journey, respectively.