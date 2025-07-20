Mohanlal dazzles in gender-fluid avatar for jewellery brand

In a bold and unconventional move, Vinsmera Jewels has turned heads across the nation by choosing Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as the face of their latest campaign — not as the usual masculine brand ambassador, but as a hero embracing a gender-fluid persona. The celebrated actor appears in the new ad flaunting the brand’s jewellery with elegance, challenging the long-held tradition of featuring only women in jewellery advertisements.

Directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, the advertisement subverts norms and expectations with a narrative that’s both playful and progressive. In the ad, Mohanlal plays a fictional version of himself who slyly steals jewellery from a film set, only to lock himself inside his vanity van and adorn himself with the sparkling gold and diamond pieces. It’s a refreshing departure from the hyper-masculine portrayals that dominate media, and a powerful statement on fluid expression and breaking gender norms.

This daring campaign is drawing comparisons with the strategies of other leading jewellery brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold, and Jos Alukkas — all of whom also feature male brand ambassadors. However, none have dared to explore such a bold, inclusive, and gender-defying concept in their promotions. Vinsmera’s campaign, led by Mohanlal, is setting a new precedent.

What makes this effort all the more compelling is the fact that Mohanlal, one of the most respected and versatile actors in Indian cinema, chose to lend his image to such a path-breaking concept. Known widely as the “Complete Actor,” Mohanlal once again proves why he deserves that title — his willingness to experiment and take creative risks is winning hearts across demographics.

The ad’s director Prakash Varma, who recently made his acting debut as the antagonist in the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum, brings a nuanced vision to the commercial.

His unique storytelling approach helped elevate the concept beyond a simple marketing gimmick into a thoughtful commentary on identity and self-expression.

Unsurprisingly, the ad has gone viral on social media, with netizens and fans alike showering praise on both Mohanlal and Vinsmera Jewels for their courage and creativity. Hashtags like #Mohanlal, #VinsmeraJewels, and #BreakingNorms are trending, with users applauding the actor’s bold choice and hailing the campaign as a much-needed breath of fresh air in brand storytelling.

In a time when many leading men in Indian cinema cling to hypermasculine and action-heavy roles, Mohanlal’s move is being celebrated as not only brave but revolutionary. He has once again proved that acting is not just about fitting into molds — it’s about breaking them.

With this ad, Vinsmera Jewels hasn’t just marketed their product — they’ve made a statement. And thanks to Mohanlal, that statement is echoing across the country with resounding applause.