Namita Gokhale pens Jaipur Journals

Co-Founder and Director of the world's largest free literary festival, author Namita Gokhale's book 'Jaipur Journals' is scheduled to be launched at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 on January 24. The Session will also feature Namita Gokhale in conversation with acclaimed writer and politician Shashi Tharoor and bestselling author Shonali Khullar Shroff. Jaipur Journals is a mixed bag of tales told from multiple perspectives. The book is an ode to the millions of aspiring writers and depicts life on the sidelines of JLF.

The book has a colourful cast of characters whose lives intersect and collide in the sea of stories that is the literature festival. The icon of queer literature who receives a malevolent anonymous letter, the burglar with a passion for poetry, the child prodigy who is determined to make it to the top, the American writer looking for the vanished India of her youth, the lonely writer in her seventies who carries her unpublished novel in the canvas bag wherever she goes- all come to life between the covers of Jaipur Journals.

Namita Gokhale's writing includes eighteen works of fiction and non-fiction. Her acclaimed debut novel, Paro: Dreams of Passion, published in 1984, has remained a cult classic and has been issued in a double edition with its sequel Priya. Gokhale has worked extensively across genres on Indian mythology, including her retelling of the Indian epic in the Puffin Mahabharata, and her novel for young readers, Lost in Time: Ghatotkacha and the Game of Illusions. Gokhale was the first recipient of the Centenary National Award is given by the Asam Sahitya Sabha. Along with JLF, she is also the founder and co-director of Mountain Echoes and Bhutan Literature Festival. She is also a director of Yatra Books, a publishing house specializing in translation.