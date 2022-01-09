Nature: a real source of spirituality

Modern life is hard. There is so much to do! Too many people enjoy, too many tasks to complete, and too many fears and disappointments to deal with. It can be frustrating, frustrating, and deadly to the soul at the same time, and that can be a great day!



Along the way, we can easily lose our self-esteem - who am I if I am not a parent, friend, or employee? Do I have an idea? When it all comes down to us, when we no longer see, or love someone in the mirror, then we need a way to rejuvenate the inside.

Enhance your spiritual linking with nature, as our ancient ancestors did, can be an important tonic that we need.

Walk between plants and animals - Go for a walk in a park or nature reserve and imagine that all the trees, plants, and animals live in a spirit of kindness, kindness, and nature. Don't look at them just feel their presence and notice how the earth grows and expands much of it all.

Feel the spirits of heaven - It feels its openness and its emotions, its peace and its irritability, and its ever-present cool beauty of the night. Imagine the air in a dark cloud, rolling over to give life to the earth. Imagine the atmosphere of the sun, which gives us warmth and light for all of us. Notice how the atmosphere feels about you.

Beware of small winds - Stars, planets, animals, plants and people - are parts of the larger theme? Think of all the tiny parts of life on earth, and everything we see in space, as the souls of children come together to form part of a vast universe. There is no greater part of us, each of us brothers and sisters of the same heart and spirit. Feel the kinship spirit we share everything with.

Humans once roamed the earth and remained close to nature; it helped to define it and became an integral part of who we are. To help us make sense of this world we gave it human qualities that we could understand, the spirits we took for granted - we did not consider ourselves superior.

In a rational and eventful world, where we don't have the time to think, let alone feel, interact with spirits in nature, whether we believe they really exist or not, can help us discover who we are, remind us of our place and what is important, and become a powerful and important tonic. There is such a joyful life to embrace, explore, and enjoy. Making a strong connection with the spirit of nature can be your guide, as well as a door, to a better life.