Niloufer Babu Rao -The man who brews generosity into every cup

He arrived in the city with no ticket, no money and no plan- just the raw hunger to make something of himself. The ticketless traveler who reached Hyderabad from a remote village in Adilabad had already broken one rule but it wouldn’t be the last time he would challenge conventions. In the early days, survival came first. He swept floors, waited tables, brewed tea and ran errands- each task done with quiet dedication. Those who noticed the young man mopping floors or serving tea would never have imagined that he would one day own not just that restaurant, but go on to build an iconic café and tea brand that would grow into a 100- crore empire with 1500 employees, 9 outlets including the city’s biggest 40, 000sft café and unique tea brands that made it popular both within the country and outside. Anumula Babu Rao, Chairman of Niloufer Café stands not just as an endearing example of ‘rags- to riches success’ but as a man whose spectacular growth has been fueled by gratitude and the belief that success means little unless it is shared.

“I was adopted by my uncle who had no children of his own and went to live in Chandrapur village in Maharashtra where I was dependent on charity in a Vaishya hostel and ran several errands to complete my 9th standard. My parents Narayana and Lakshmi sold their cow which was their only source of livelihood for Rs 125 to help me complete my class 10 exam with the promise that I would serve the poor and needy whenever I begin earning. I remember their sacrifice with gratitude, unfailingly keeping the promise made to them- etched not just in memory but in every choice that I’ve made in my life,” Babu Rao recalls. Every fresh earning he makes has a part devoted to charity whether it is money donated to Thalassemia patients, random change given to needy people he encounters on the way or regular food supplies. Since 1998, he has been providing breakfast for 500 people and hot meals for around 300 people who are mostly patients and attendees at the MNJ Institute of Oncology. 100 packets of free breakfast packed from popular tiffin outlets in the city are given away to hungry people along the way each day for the past one year. “I respect all religions equally but I believe that serving god is done only through helping the poor and needy,” he avers.

The story of his rise from selling cloth at a small textile shop to a small- time hotel worker before taking over the running of the café in 1978 is laced with struggle, hard work and a quiet determination to realise his dreams. It was also aided by people who showed him a path when none was available and unconditional support from his wife Maya who sold her gold ornaments to tide over the financial struggles which lasted for a good decade before he began making profits. “Although many people suggested that I change the name of my café, I retained the name Niloufer because it was reminiscent of the noble lady who gave away her gold to get the Niloufer hospital built,” Babu Rao adds. Ironically one of his two daughters Dr Sowmya is a pediatrician at the Niloufer hospital.

Joined by his son Shashank who as Managing Director has infused fresh dynamism into the business Babu Rao is traversing a path of fast paced growth but remains rooted in his ethics and value system where giving is everything. Shashank in fact refers to Niloufer customers as, “Fans’ because they are loyal and addicted to the large spread of quality food and chai that is responsible for its iconic status. Beginning his day at 5 AM every morning Babu Rao inspects all his outlets personally before breakfast as a part of his long work routine. His loyal employee base is his asset and he sees their lifestyle improving along with his growth. “My employees are family and a part of my growth story. There are employees like Saleem and Razaak who have been with me since I took over Niloufer Cafe in 1978. We share a strong bond,” he beams with pride.

During the lockdown Niloufer came up with three new tea powders- Platinum, Double Delight and Supreme which are also available online now. The food remaining at the Niloufer outlets at the end of the day is distributed to various orphanages in the city according to Babu Rao who believes in serving his customers fresh and tasty food. “Only fresh food is given as naivedyam to God. I do that to my customers too as they are my God,” says Babu Rao. “The cornerstone of lasting business success lies in unwavering generosity- give consistently, give sincerely and give without expecting anything in return,” says the man who embodies the adage that abundance flows to those who give without expectation.