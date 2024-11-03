P N RAO marks 100 years with new Hyderabad store

P N RAO, established in 1923 by Pishe Narayan Rao, has become synonymous with style, quality, and innovation in men’s fashion. Starting as a provider of custom-tailored suits for British officers and prominent figures, the brand has evolved over a century into an empire that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design across its stores in Bengaluru and Chennai. Known for creating refined menswear, P N RAO has been a prominent player in revolutionizing men’s tailoring, especially with the introduction of “ready-to-wear” clothing post-independence. Today, P N RAO remains at the forefront of bespoke tailoring, operating one of the bespoke tailoring facility in India powered by solar energy in the Hoskote industrial belt.

The Evolution of Fashion in Bangalore

Reflecting on the shifts in Bangalore’s fashion scene, Ketan Pishe, Partner at P N RAO, notes a significant transformation in how people dress, especially in the corporate and formal sectors. “Formal clothing is no longer as relevant as it once was, with a noticeable shift towards casualization and smart casuals,” he explains. Items like shackets (shirt jackets) have gained popularity, and women’s entry into corporate spaces has diversified the style dynamics. P N RAO has adapted by prioritizing versatility and innovation in their collections, remaining attuned to both traditional and contemporary needs.

Current Trends and Their Influence on P N RAO’s Designs

Ketan Pishe is excited about the resurgence of bold patterns and embellishments in ceremonial wear, fostering self-expression and creativity. “While maximalism is embraced in ceremonial wear, classic tailoring sees the continuation of minimalism, which exudes luxury,” he observes. The integration of casual and formal wear, creating “smart casual” looks, has allowed P N RAO to offer styles that are adaptable and modern while respecting the brand’s heritage.

The Role of Technology in Fashion Design and Production

Technology plays an instrumental role in enhancing P N RAO’s customer experience and production processes. Their Hyderabad store features 3D visualization, allowing customers to preview garments in real-time. “This is part of our commitment to blending technology with tradition,” Ketan explains. In production, while technology aids in efficiency and quality, the brand believes in balancing these advances with traditional craftsmanship. “Technology is good to harness for quality, but at P N RAO, we infuse it with tradition to bring out apparel that embodies the best of both worlds,” adds Naveen Pishe, Partner at P N RAO.

Keeping Designs Innovative and Relevant

P N RAO’s approach to staying current involves thorough research into fashion trends and consumer preferences. “We combine cutting-edge textile technology with bespoke tailoring techniques, creating pieces that are both stylish and comfortable,” says Ketan. The brand carefully selects fabrics, often sourced from global mills, ensuring durability and elegance in every garment. This dedication to quality not only prolongs the life of each piece but also reinforces customer loyalty.

The Design Process: From Concept to Final Product

For P N RAO, the design process is rooted in the brand’s legacy. “We begin with a deep understanding of market trends and integrate our brand’s values,” shares Ketan. After extensive research, ideas are sketched, materials are selected, and samples are created. Rigorous testing ensures fit and functionality before production, where artisans are engaged to maintain quality. This meticulous approach allows the collection to evolve naturally until the final product embodies the brand’s vision.

Attention to Detail and Longevity

Maintaining high standards of quality is central to P N RAO’s philosophy. The brand sources premium fabrics that meet strict criteria for durability and aesthetics. “We’ve built lasting relationships with major mills worldwide, which gives us access to exclusive materials,” says Naveen. This approach not only enhances the garment’s lifespan but also encourages customers to invest in timeless, high-quality pieces.

Ensuring Consistency in Bespoke Tailoring Across Stores

Consistency in bespoke tailoring is achieved through a comprehensive training program for the brand’s master cutters and karigars. “This business requires time and dedication, and the skills of our team are developed over years,” explains Ketan. P N RAO regularly conducts workshops city-wide for its bespoke and ready-to-wear brands, ensuring a uniform standard across stores. Sales personnel are also trained in soft skills and customer service to provide a premium shopping experience.

Advice for Young Designers

Ketan Pishe emphasizes the importance of authenticity and understanding consumer preferences for aspiring designers. “Designers are central to the brand’s identity. Staying updated on trends while staying true to one’s vision is key,” he advises. Ketan encourages designers to experiment with materials, seek mentorship, and build a strong network in the industry. He highlights the significance of creating designs that reflect the brand’s values and resonate with customers, establishing a lasting impact in a competitive market.

With a century of expertise, P N RAO exemplifies the fusion of tradition and innovation. The brand continues to adapt, staying relevant through technological advancements, commitment to quality, and respect for timeless style—qualities that have made it a pillar of Indian men’s fashion.