Pedaling with purpose: Tarun Parmar’s 1700 km ride for meditation and a drug-free India

From the bustling streets of Noida to the serene landscapes of Hyderabad, Tarun Parmar, a software engineer from Ahmedabad and dedicated Heartfulness practitioner, has embarked on an extraordinary 1700 km cycling journey. His mission is as ambitious as it is inspiring – to raise awareness about meditation and support the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).

Setting off on September 13, Tarun has traversed seven states, covering nearly 140 km each day. His route took him through iconic cities, including Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Agra, Gwalior, and Kamareddy, before heading south to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute in Hyderabad. His arrival, scheduled for September 26, coincides with the birthday of Shri Kamlesh Patel, lovingly known as Daaji, the Global Guide of Heartfulness.

For Tarun, cycling and meditation are inseparable. “This journey is a way for me to combine two passions – cycling and meditation. I want to show people that true transformation begins within. Meditation has been a life-changer for me, and I hope to inspire others to embrace it while joining the larger movement towards a drug-free India,” he shares.

Daaji applauds Tarun’s commitment, noting, “Youth like Tarun embody the spirit of selflessness and resilience. By combining physical endurance with inner discipline, they become living examples of balance and purpose. His journey is not only a tribute to the power of meditation but also a call for all of us to work together for a drug-free, healthier India.”

Throughout his 14-day journey, Tarun has received overwhelming support from communities along the way. Social media updates capture the warmth of these encounters, highlighting how small gestures of encouragement can fuel both physical endurance and inner resolve. For him, every pedal stroke is a message: personal transformation and social responsibility are deeply connected.

The Heartfulness Institute, active in over 160 countries, teaches meditation practices designed for simplicity and effectiveness. Kanha Shanti Vanam has emerged as a hub for seekers worldwide, integrating ancient wisdom with modern lifestyles. Tarun’s initiative underscores how individual efforts, when driven by purpose, can ripple through society, inspiring thousands to seek inner peace, health, and a life free from addiction.

As Tarun approaches his final destination, his journey stands as a testament to the fusion of physical stamina and inner discipline. Pedaling across seven states, he has not only pursued a personal challenge but also delivered a powerful call for meditation, mindfulness, and a drug-free India. His story reminds us that while change begins within, its impact can stretch far beyond the individual.