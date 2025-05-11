Raghava Lawrence’s gesture proves true stardom lies in service

Actor, director, and producer Raghava Lawrence has once again demonstrated his compassion and generosity by stepping forward to support a farm labourer’s family who tragically lost their hard-earned life savings to termites. The family, who had buried a box containing ₹1 lakh in the ground to safeguard their savings, was devastated to find the money completely destroyed by termite infestation.

The heart-wrenching story, which gained attention after being aired on several television news channels, moved many, including Lawrence, who is known for his philanthropic nature. Upon learning about their plight, the actor took swift action to replace the lost amount.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Lawrence shared his response: “Hi Everyone, I came across the news that a coolie family lost one lakh of their many years of savings due to termites. My heart sank thinking about what they must’ve gone through. So, I’m happy to contribute the lost money for them. Thanks to the media and people involved in reaching this news to me. #Maatram #Serviceisgod.”

Lawrence also posted a touching video where he is seen personally handing over a box containing ₹1 lakh to the affected family, recreating the moment in a way that offered not just financial relief but emotional comfort. Praised widely for his kindness, Lawrence has a consistent record of placing people over publicity. In 2023, during the promotions of Jigarthanda Double X, he publicly requested his fans not to attend his film events, stating that he didn’t want to waste their time or money. “You spend on bus fare, stay, and food. Instead, spend that money on your parents,” he had said.

This latest gesture reaffirms Raghava Lawrence’s belief that true stardom lies in service, not spectacle.