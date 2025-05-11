Live
- Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia announced by AP to jawan Murali Naik
- CM Yogi praises ‘Operation Sindoor’, says ‘Ask Pakistan about the power of BrahMos’
- National Technology Day 2025: Innovation, Inclusion and India’s Tech-Driven Tomorrow
- Kurnool district police honour parents of soldiers serving at the borders
- CAIT conference to deliberate on safeguarding India’s Rs 140 lakh crore retail trade
- Empowering Women Through Financial Literacy: "Finance For Her" Reaches 700+ Women Across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Antibiotics during infancy linked to early puberty in girls
- Three-Day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "Introductory Universal Human Values (UHV)"
- Srisailam temple authorities asked to enhance facilities for pilgrims
- IMD forecast for early monsoon brightens Kuruvai prospects in TN's Cauvery delta
Rajasthan’s ‘Omlo’ set to shine on global stage at Cannes 2025
Rajasthan-based socio-drama Omlo is all set to make a powerful impact on the global stage as it heads to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Market (Marché du Film) on May 13, 2025.
Rajasthan-based socio-drama Omlo is all set to make a powerful impact on the global stage as it heads to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Market (Marché du Film) on May 13, 2025. Written and directed by Sonu Randeep Choudhury, the emotionally-charged feature will be part of the festival’s curated selection of impactful independent films.
Produced by Hare Krishna Pictures, Omlo unfolds in the rustic town of Shree Dungargarh, Bikaner, and tells the heart-wrenching tale of a seven-year-old boy and a camel—both bound by a shared sense of helplessness. Through this poignant narrative, the film explores deeply ingrained patriarchal norms and generational trauma within Indian households. It portrays how individuals, especially within families, are dehumanized and treated no better than animals in an emotionally broken system. The story carries a quiet but powerful plea for change, reflecting the pain, silence, and resilience found in many homes across the country.
Omlo stars Shambho Mahajan, Sonu Randeep Choudhury, and Sonali Sharmistha. The film is produced by Rohit Makhija, Manish Goplani, Neha Pandey, and Sonu Randeep Choudhury, with Ajay Rathore, Arvind Dagur, and Yatin Rathore serving as co-producers. Wilson Rabinse handles the cinematography, while Devendra Bhome provides the soul-stirring background score. The music is composed by Gazi Khan Barna and Bhuvan Ahuja, with lyrics written by Choudhury himself.
Following its Cannes showcase, Omlo is scheduled for its world premiere at the 26th Rainbow International Film Festival in London. This festival run aims to extend the film’s reach to a broader international audience.
In a significant year for Indian cinema at Cannes, Anupam Kher’s directorial debut Tanvi The Great will also have its world premiere at the festival. The event will be attended by Kher and the film’s cast, with major stars expected to make appearances. This marks a celebratory moment for Indian independent cinema, as multiple films prepare to take centre stage on the international circuit.
Omlo’s Cannes appearance and upcoming world tour—including planned screenings in London, New York, and Los Angeles—are expected to elevate Indian regional storytelling to new global heights.