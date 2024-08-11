Rajshri Deshpande’s ‘Gudgudi’ to represent India at the 47th OFF

Rajshri Deshpande’s latest short film, Gudgudi, has been selected for screening at the prestigious 47th Odense International Film Festival (OFF) in Denmark. The film, directed by AbhiroopBasu, delves into the harrowing events of the 2002 Gujarat riots, offering a unique perspective that has rarely been explored in Indian cinema. Gudgudi stands out as the sole Indian entry among the 148 films selected for competition at the Oscar-qualifying festival, making it a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Renowned for her stellar performances in web series such as The Fame Game and Trial By Fire, Rajshri Deshpande is set to captivate audiences once again with her portrayal in Gudgudi. The film, which is scheduled for screening on August 27th, 29th, and 31st at OFF, promises to offer a poignant exploration of survival and resilience through the eyes of a mother-daughter duo.

Unlike many films about the Gujarat riots that primarily focus on communal strife, Gudgudi takes a bold step in highlighting the experiences of women during these turbulent times. Director AbhiroopBasu, known for his previous works like Meal, Laali, and Rhino Charge, was deeply moved by the brutalities faced by women during the riots, which led him to craft this powerful narrative.

“During my research on the 2002 riots, I came across a disturbing report revealing that more than 150 Hindu women were raped and murdered,” Basu shared. “This realization led me to the understanding that in times of such violence, women are often reduced to mere flesh, stripped of their identity and humanity. This became the lens through which I wanted to revisit the riots and tell this incredible true story.”

Rajshri Deshpande was equally compelled by Basu’s vision, stating, “I was drawn to Abhiroop’s approach, where he stripped away all the unnecessary noise and focused on the human story of survival. His decision to tell the story from a woman’s perspective makes it fresh, urgent, and incredibly relevant today.”

Gudgudi features a talented ensemble cast, including Akash Sinha, Chetan Sharma, Kuldeep Sareen, and Shayree Sarkar, each contributing to the film’s powerful narrative of endurance and the indomitable human spirit. The film’s inclusion in the Odense International Film Festival is a testament to its impactful storytelling and the global resonance of its theme.

As Gudgudi prepares to make its mark at OFF, it not only highlights the brutal realities of the past but also underscores the resilience required to survive such atrocities. The film’s selection for an international platform like OFF is a proud moment for Indian cinema, further establishing its place in global storytelling.