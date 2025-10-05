Ram Charan wins hearts in Delhi with Hindi speech at Ravan Dahan

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who gained global acclaim for his role in S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, recently left audiences in awe at the grand RavanDahan celebrations held at Balaji Ramleela Maidan in Delhi. The actor, who attended the event as a special guest, won hearts by addressing the crowd in Hindi and expressing his gratitude for the love and respect he has received across India.

Speaking passionately to thousands gathered for the festival, Ram Charan recalled his role as Alluri Sitaramaraju in RRR and connected it to the occasion. “The character that I played in the movie, his name is also Ram. And what is happening today is happening because of Lord Ram. I am very grateful to him. I have received so much love. We come from a small industry in the south, and yet the north has embraced us wholeheartedly. That love is because of cinema and your big hearts. You have invited me and kept me in your hearts, and I thank you deeply for that,” he said in fluent Hindi, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The star also shared a personal anecdote about his name and its spiritual significance. “My full name is Ram CharanTejKonidela. It means the one who is at the feet of Ram, that is Hanuman. So, in a way, my name is Hanuman. I stay where Ram is. There is Ram in all of you, and that is why I am here today. Thank you very much to Lord Ram, and thank you to all of you,” he added, striking an emotional chord with the devotees.

Ram Charan’s humility and respectful gesture of speaking in Hindi further strengthened his image as a pan-India star who values cultural unity. His words resonated strongly with the crowd, many of whom praised him for his grounded nature despite his international fame.

In RRR, Ram Charan portrayed a fearless police officer under British rule, a role inspired by freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Rash Behari Bose. The film not only became a massive blockbuster in India but also achieved international recognition, winning prestigious awards for its breathtaking action, music, and storytelling.

By blending cinematic success with cultural reverence, Ram Charan once again proved why he is cherished as both a star and a symbol of unity across the nation.