Resorts for you to explore this summer where every drop counts

This summer, let’s explore vacation spots and resorts that offer peace and relaxation while also taking care of the planet. Here are 5 resorts that I would call ‘eco-resorts’, because while they provide a quiet break from everyday life, they have also adopted some amazing water conservation efforts.

Evolve Back Kabini

Nestled between Nagarhole and Bandipur National Parks, Evolve Back Kabini is located near the riverside, surrounded by nature and wildlife. The resort follows some strict water conservation practices, where it collects rainwater through rooftop systems and ponds, recycles all wastewater through treatment plants for use in gardening, and uses in-room water purifiers instead of plastic bottles, saving over 150,000 bottles every year, allowing guests to enjoy purified water sustainably while helping reduce plastic pollution helping the sustaible enviorment of the resort.

The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore

Located in Sawai Madhopur, next to the famous Ranthambhore National Park, The Oberoi Vanyavilas offers a luxurious stay with a strong commitment to the environment. The resort collects around 1.6 million litres of rainwater each season through specially designed lakes, which also attract over 135 bird species. It uses a sewage treatment plant to recycle water for garden irrigation, reducing the need for groundwater. The rooms feature water-saving taps, showerheads, and toilets, and guests are encouraged to use water mindfully. Native trees and grasses across the property help recharge the water table naturally.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand

Ananda in the Himalayas, nestled in the serene Himalayan foothills, is committed to water conservation through various initiatives, which encourage reduced usage and improve water sourcing using advanced technologies. The resort has also cut down its tanker trips, thereby reducing its carbon footprint. Other measures include a water bottling plant with reusable glass bottles, saving 350 plastic bottles daily, and a zero waste water policy that ensures recycled water is used for gardening through drip irrigation and sprinklers.

SwaSwara Gokarna, CGH Earth

SwaSwara is located on Om beach along the Konkan coast in Gokarna. At SwaSwara by CGH Earth, water conservation is a top priority. The resort harvests up to 18 million litres of rainwater each monsoon through three large reservoirs, meeting all its water needs, including purified drinking water. Wastewater is treated and reused for gardening, reducing pressure on local water sources. Reflecting CGH Earth’s commitment to sustainability, similar rainwater harvesting systems are set up across its properties and even in local schools, supporting communities and promoting responsible tourism.

ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

ITC Grand Chola, located in Chennai, India, has taken great steps in saving water.The hotel uses water-efficient fixtures that cut down water use by about 35% compared to regular standards.

It also treats all its wastewater on-site and reuses it for things like irrigation, flushing, and cooling systems. This not only reduces the hotel’s water usage but also helps conserve freshwater, benefiting the local environment.

Whether through rainwater collection, plastic-free drinking solutions, or the reuse of wastewater, these resorts demonstrate that responsible tourism is not about compromise. It is about thoughtful innovation. This summer, choose destinations that honour the land, respect its water, and quietly set an example for what sustainable hospitality can be.