Restlessness taking shape in words

A quiet yet compelling exploration of everyday life, ‘Antheen’ transforms fleeting observations into enduring reflections. Rajeev Kejriwal’s poetry captures the restless movement of thought as it drifts between memory, society, and the self

The title of the book “Antheen”, which means “Endless,” instantly resonates with readers. Undeniably, most authors eschew such words nowadays, as they are more inclined towards decorative lyricism or even intellectual abstraction, particularly when it comes to poetry.

“Antheen” by Rajeev Kejriwal reaches us as an anthology rooted in the power of observing minute details through the prism of experience—an overflowing stream of raw but powerful thoughts, moving from memory to philosophical inquisition, from social critique to solitude, intertwined with soulful introspection.

The distinguishing factor is the poet’s instinct for finding depth, with seeming ease, in mundane life. We do not find any grand drama, exotic settings, or an attempt to hide behind elaborate metaphors. It begins with simple images and gives us profound reflections on human nature, its complexities, and the intricacies of modern life. This is the distinctive voice of the book, which sets it apart from others—the ability to convert ordinary things into a contemplative experience.

Consider the poem “Registan”—meaning desert—where an apparently simple gaze leads to an observation that carries emotional resonance in a unique way:

“Baandh mazboot, magar daraar ka antar dekha.”

The above line captures the quiet tension between inner fragility and outward show of strength, a theme that requires rare understanding and subtlety. Kejriwal’s poetic sensibility often gravitates to such moments and then lingers there, where appearances dissolve to reveal deeper truths, leaving the reader to wonder how he reached there.

Kejriwal does not hit hard, condemn, or preach; rather, he writes with subtlety, presenting the obvious through careful observation, put into simple but crafted language that flows effortlessly—or so it seems. His critique of society emerges organically from within the poem rather than being imposed upon it.

Another unique dimension appears in “Ichchha Antheen”, where the poet reflects on the subtle transformation of wants into necessities:

“Ichchhaen zarurat ka labada odhe,

ab humein hi samjha rahi hain.”

This observation resonates deeply with the anxieties of modern life. Kejriwal captures this phenomenon not through theoretical language but through poetic insight.

The collection lightens the mood in between, not staying confined to philosophical reflection. Several poems carry a distinct narrative charm and even humour. “Dasvin Paas”, for instance, reads almost like a short anecdotal memoir in verse. With a subtle use of wit and self-irony, it depicts the transition from carefree childhood to the responsibilities of adulthood. The poem’s playful tone adds variety.

Stylistically, Antheen leans toward free verse and still keeps a somewhat lyrical feel about it. The language seems a deliberate choice that brings the poems closer to the reader. This simplicity often becomes the medium through which deeper insights emerge. This diversity of landscape prevents the collection from becoming monotonous and instead presents the reader with room for reflection.

It seems the poet is engaged in a continuous and often high-pitched conversation with himself; with society, a little subdued; and with the shifting realities of the modern world, somewhat perplexed. This is perhaps the most compelling aspect of Antheen.

Rajeev Kejriwal emerges as a poet who observes life carefully, with honesty rather than literary pretension—not as a distant commentator but as a participant—a poetic mind still searching, still questioning, and still exploring the endless terrain of human experience. And perhaps that is the most fitting interpretation of the title itself, Antheen: a journey of thought that refuses to conclude. Rajeev Kejriwal may be an industrialist by profession, but surely he is a poet by passion.