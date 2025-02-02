Samantha embraces sports with pickleball venture

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who once avoided sports due to her dislike of losing, has now embraced the transformative power of athletics. Recently, she stepped into the world of sports ownership by acquiring the Chennai Super Champs, a pickleball team that competed in the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL).

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared her journey and newfound appreciation for sports. “My first venture into the world of sports—pickleball, of all things—has been so transformative! I came into it with a lifetime of hesitation because I always avoided sports since I hate losing,” she revealed.

She further expressed her admiration for the spirit of sportsmanship and the qualities of athletes that had always intrigued her. “When the opportunity came to own the Chennai Super Champs, I dove right in. And I’m so glad I did,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the experience, Samantha noted that sports taught her valuable lessons beyond just winning and losing. “The excitement, the growth, and the realization that in sports, it’s all about learning and evolving beyond limits has taught me so much.”

The actress also praised her team for their unwavering dedication, especially in the face of challenges, including the absence of their top player. “Their grit and resilience have given me a fresh perspective,” she stated, appreciating her teammates Raj and Himank.

Samantha also lauded the WPBL organizers, calling the event “spectacular” and giving a special mention to World Pickleball Official, Gaurav Natekar, and Arati Ponnappa for their efforts. With this new chapter in her journey, Samantha hinted that this is just the beginning of her foray into the world of sports.