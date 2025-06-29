Santa Monica’s best-kept culinary secrets

Santa Monica is renowned for its ocean vistas, but some of its finest dining experiences lie off the beaten path. From rooftop lounges to repurposed theatres and intimate courtyards, these hidden gems deliver inventive cuisine and unforgettable ambiance rooted in local flavour and global inspiration.

The Chestnut Club: A Whiskey Lover’s Paradise

Tucked along a quiet side street, The Chestnut Club is a sleek, spirit-forward destination co-founded by industry icons including Mario Guddemi and Antonia Lofaso. With over 400 spirits curated by Pablo Moix and Steve Livigni, this cocktail haven features flights like the “Really Good Stuff” for $75, showcasing rare bourbons and ryes. The atmosphere is classic and moody, with backlit bars and cushioned booths. Small plates like ricotta crostini, burrata meatballs, and crispy dill potato chips are crafted to complement bold drinks, many borrowed from sister restaurant SCOPA.

The Courtyard Kitchen: European Comfort on Montana Avenue

Since 2013, chef-owner Ari Selimovic has brought “European-inspired American cuisine” to The Courtyard Kitchen, a charming eatery with a brick patio and compact indoor seating. Popular with the morning fitness crowd, the restaurant serves standout breakfast dishes such as the “tale of green eggs” with pesto, basil oil, and avocado. Lunch introduces hearty offerings like a house-made salmon burger with yoghurt dill sauce. Dinner expands the menu with comforting pastas and mains, while the dessert case near the kitchen tempts with fully loaded chocolate chip cookies.

Élephante: Rooftop Dining with Italian Flair

Elevated atop the Laemmle Monica Film Center, Élephante offers panoramic ocean views, chic tribal-inspired décor, and a menu rooted in Italian tradition. Restaurateur Nick Mathers presents a refined experience featuring house-made pastas like squid ink gemelli with Dungeness crab and spicy tomato butter, or fusilli with arugula and pistachio pesto. The menu also includes inventive pizzas and showstoppers like veal chop Milanese, all served in a breezy, coastal setting that feels worlds away from the street below.

Goodboybob Coffee: Artistic Brews in a Hidden Courtyard

Located inside a secluded brick complex, Goodboybob Coffee is more than just a café—it’s a creative retreat. Founded by Tool’s Erich Joiner, this space features art-lined walls, a custom La Marzocco machine, and drinks crafted by expert barista Ryan Fisher. Their cold brew, mochas with house-made vanilla, and rare micro-lot bean tastings set them apart. The food program includes granola bowls with Bulgarian yoghurt and Gjusta bread sandwiches, making it a destination for serious coffee lovers and foodies alike.

Haruchan: Izakaya Vibes in a Former Theatre

Haruchan is a Japanese izakaya hidden behind Main Street, set inside a beautifully restored old theatre. The high ceilings, stained glass, and lush patio create an unforgettable setting for customisable ramen with six base options and a wide variety of toppings. From chicken karaage to pork buns, the menu delivers on flavour. Dinner guests can opt for a seven-course omakase menu featuring sushi, grilled fish, and tempura for just $58—a value-packed culinary journey.

Solidarity: Polish Soul Food with a Side of History

Rebranded from the beloved Warszawa, Solidarity pays homage to Poland’s democratic movement. Run by Natasza Congdon, this Lincoln Boulevard spot features a lush back patio and a hearty Eastern European menu. Highlights include shockingly pink borscht, pan-fried pierogis filled with mushrooms and sauerkraut, and roasted Long Island duck over spaetzle. Nalesniki crepes with spinach mousse or wild mushrooms round out the menu, blending tradition with personal flair.

In Santa Monica, the best meals are often hidden in plain sight—awaiting discovery just beyond the beachfront.