Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Hosts a Joyful Fruit Mixing Event
Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel embraced the holiday spirit with its much-anticipated annual fruit-mixing ceremony, marking the beginning of the festive season with joy and camaraderie.

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel embraced the holiday spirit with its much-anticipated annual fruit-mixing ceremony, marking the beginning of the festive season with joy and camaraderie.

The event, held in the hotel’s picturesque outdoor setting, brought together an enthusiastic gathering of guests, food lovers, and the Sheraton team, all excited to participate in this cherished tradition. The ceremony was led by Mr. Subhankar Bose, General Manager of Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, who warmly welcomed attendees and shared his thoughts on the occasion. Speaking at the event, Bose remarked, “The fruit-mixing ceremony is a celebration of togetherness and joy. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with our guests and spread the festive cheer that Sheraton Hyderabad is known for.”

The ritual featured an array of colourful ingredients, including candied fruits, dried nuts, aromatic spices, and a dash of spirits, symbolizing abundance and prosperity. Guests eagerly donned aprons and gloves, engaging in the fun and interactive mixing process.

Adding to the merriment were live music performances, a magic show, a festive photo corner, and an assortment of delicious holiday treats and beverages, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Sheraton Hyderabad continues to uphold its tradition of curating experiences that resonate with the festive spirit, setting the tone for a joyful holiday season.

