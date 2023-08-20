Six Kid-Friendly Places in USA that Inspire Young Minds

The USA offers a plethora of enjoyable and educational experiences for families with children. Discover seven top attractions that promise to keep young travellers engaged and entertained throughout their journey.

The Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois

Travel back in time to Chicago’s acclaimed natural history museum, The Field Museum, located at the Museum Campus. Let your child’s curiosity roam free as they explore multisensory displays and interactive exhibits, embarking on a captivating journey from ancient Earth to the present day. Discover a treasure trove of fossils, mummies, gemstones, and the famous “Sue” – the largest Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton ever found. With both big and small wonders to uncover, The Field Museum offers an exciting experience for adults and children, while those under six will particularly enjoy the interactive fun in the PlayLab.

The San Diego Zoo and SeaWorld in San Diego, California

The world-famous San Diego Zoo in San Diego, California, has something for every animal lover, including koalas, elephants, gorillas, hippos and polar bears. On weekends, pay a little extra to feed the giraffes. If you only have part of a day to spend here, take a bus tour to cover more ground. It is a tropical garden that houses 4,000 animals of 800 rare and exotic species. Located 48 kilometres northeast of downtown, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is a preserve where wild animals roam free over vast expanses as they would in their native habitats of Africa and Asia.

Located on Mission Bay, SeaWorld San Diego is a park featuring six major shows, fascinating attractions and dozens of marine life exhibits. LEGOLAND California, located 30 minutes from downtown, delivers fun, imagination and entertainment with more than 50 interactive attractions and rides geared to kids aged 2-12.

Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama

Kids aged seven and up will love a visit to Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where they can explore space vehicles from capsules to rockets. Sign up for a family camp and train for a mission to the International Space Station or to be a fighter pilot. Even kids who are not especially interested in space will enjoy the simulator space rides, which are included with admission. Space Camp fosters young astronaut dreams and inspires kids in STEM learning. With simulators, rocket-building, and astronaut encounters, they gain skills for tomorrow’s space exploration. Different camps cater to varied interests and age groups, offering a stellar experience.

Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

The boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, stretches along the coastline of this small seaside town. Its 1.6-kilometre boardwalk, named one of the Top 10 boardwalks in the USA by National Geographic, is the hub of activity. Visitors enjoy a collection of funky shops, carnival-style amusements, family-friendly eateries, live entertainment and a vintage atmosphere in a picture-pretty seaside setting. Bond with your young ones while taking a leisurely walk while sampling treats like Italian ice and saltwater taffy. Rehoboth’s main season is from June through September, and most shops and attractions are closed from January through March.

MoPOP, Seattle, Washington

The Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP, is a “leading edge, nonprofit museum, dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary popular culture.” The museum, formerly known as the Experience Music Project, was founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and designed by architect Frank O. Gehry by using pieces of electric guitars to build the early model. Exhibits include the art of fantasy, horror cinema, video games, science fiction literature and costumes.

It also has the largest collection in the world of rare artefacts, handwritten lyrics, personal instruments and original photographs celebrating the music and history of Seattle musicians Nirvana and Jimi Hendrix. Most children these days do not know about those musicians.