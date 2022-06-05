'Sodai, Goli Soda'

Decades ago, this fizzy drink used to quench the thirst of every common man. Kept in colourful flavours, these green-tinted bottles stored in a large wooden container brimming with water and ice cubes used to greet the eye in most pan shops and every other outlet.



Whether it is shopping or movie-watching or after-school regimen, stopping by at a kiosk for many to gulp down the contents of 'goli soda' formed an integral part of routine then.

But, with several aerated drinks making their presence felt in the market, the once popular 'goli soda' slowly lost its sheen.

However, after a long time, the drink is back in its new avatar! Much earlier, it was made available in three flavours – plain soda, salt and sweet. Gradually, flavoured 'goli soda' trickled into the market. By the time they were gaining popularity among the masses, several soft drinks such as Gold Spot, Limca, Citra and Thums Up drew the attention of the consumers and eventually dominated the market space.

Apparently, the old 'goli soda', however, did not leave the Indian markets for good. It has made a comeback with over a dozen different flavours. They include mango, strawberry, orange, lemon, pineapple, guava, green apple, grape, maredu, nannari, sugandi and khus-khus.

Replacing the old pattern, the bottles now come with attractive labels drawing the attention of the connoisseurs.

The delectable summer quencher is not only becoming popular in Visakhapatnam but also in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts. "For the past 25 years, our family has been into selling these summer quenchers. In order to bring back the lost glory of 'goli soda', we introduced a number of flavours. It went well among the customers. With the cost being just Rs.10 per bottle, the drink is slowly reaching out to the masses as before," explains P Sudhakar, a 'goli soda' supplier.

In Visakhapatnam, Sudhakar has 10 'goli soda' kiosks at various junctions and he has regular customers arriving in his kiosks for the flavoured drink. "Based on the customer's choice, the flavour can also be customised," says Sudhakar. Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam, Marripalem, Jagadamba junction, Akkayyapalem, Kancharapalem, Gajuwaka are some of the localities in Visakhapatnam where 'goli soda' is getting sold extensively.

The same 'goli soda' is being sold in a different avatar at Rs.20 a bottle in Rajamahendravaram and other districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In other parts of the state, 'goli soda' which has a huge demand during summer witnesses a dull business in winter months. But in a city like Visakhapatnam where humid weather prevails most part of the year, customers continue to slurp it down in all seasons.