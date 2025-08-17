Soulful rendition of timeless Krishna compositions

Asthe artist delved deep into each Krishna composition with quiet mastery and emotional depth, his nuanced explanation revealed new layers of meaning. The audience sat enraptured- drawn into a shared space of stillness, wonder, melody and devotion. Prince Rama Varma’s Saturday morning concert on the occasion of Janmashtami was a bouquet of fragrant Krishna compositions, gathered from composers across the ages, creating a seamless thread through time. The melody and lyrical excellence of each piece enhanced by his talented accompanists S.R. Vinu on violin and B. Harikumar on Mridangam provided a soul stirring experience that filled hearts with a quiet sense of fullness. The joyous chorus of students who learned some of the compositions in an earlier workshop reverberated through the auditorium, radiating joy and adding spontaneous warmth that uplifted the entire atmosphere.

Rama Varma chose to begin his concert with a rare and exquisite varnam ‘Saakara Sadguna’ composed by his legendary guru, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna. Though it resembles the Saurashtra raga in feel, the composition is set in a unique raga called Swarashtram, which was specially created by him to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India’s independence and a fitting choice, as the concert was held just a day after, Independence Day. This was followed by Sakala Ganadhipa, a popular composition in the Arabhi raga composed by Dr. Balamuralikrishna inspired by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal’s ‘Sri Ramana Vibho’ composed in this raga 200 years ago. The guru in an exceptional manner composed lyrics on three of his favourite deities Ganesha, Hanuman and Krishna in the same song making it a Devamalika (garland of deities) like the Ragamalika which incorporates different ragas. It delightfully set the tone for the beautiful Krishna songs that followed by various composers, capturing Krishna ‘s divine attributes in totality and essence.

From guru to student, the musical journey found new life as Prince Rama Varma chose to render a charming Devaranama by Sangeeta Pitamaha Purandara Dasa ‘Kolalanooduta Banda’ depicting the playful leelas of child Krishna. Exquisitely tuned by his disciple Vidushi Amrutha Venkatesh in Yaman Kalyani, this piece resonated with the audience both for its melodic excellence and soulful rendering. Krishna’s divine rasaleelas were beautifully depicted in two songs, one dating back to the 12th century, ‘Sakhi Hey’ Jayadeva’s Ashtapadi from Geetha Govindam and the melodious contemporary “Punnaminati Chandruni kanti” by self- taught Vidushi Vatsala Rangaswamy who has composed several beautiful songs in Telugu, Tamil and Sanskrit.

Maharaja Swathi Thirunal’s ‘Jaladhisutaramanena’, from Kuchelopakhyanam set to tune by Prof. K. Venkataramanan in the four note Raga Lavangi created by Dr. Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, depicts Krishna’s facet as a compassionate and generous friend who rewards devotion without being asked and was presented beautifully with context. The crisp Chittaswarams composed by Prince Rama Varma himself, embellished the composition and elevated its emotional and musical intensity. Maharaja’s Parama Purusham in the raga Lalithapanchamam created by him reveals the aspect of Krishna as the supreme being and the ultimate refuge of devotees. Considered part of the Navavidha bhakti tradition, it encapsulates the essence of bhakti, where the devotee seeks to surrender completely to Krishna’s will, recognizing him as the sole object of devotion. Not only did Rama Varma render this beautiful song with the right devotional fervour but left an indelible impression with rounds of scintillating swarams that resounded with applause. Muthuswamy Dikshithar composed a set of songs based on western melodies brought to colonial India by the British which became extremely popular as Western Nottuswarams. Following this tradition Prince Rama Varma has come up with charming Nottuswarams of his own, generously studded with swaraksharams. Palayamam presented by him and rendered with elan was pure sunshine- bright, uplifting and contagious in its joy. Known for his endearing rapport with audiences, Rama Varma accommodated popular song requests that centred around Krishna which were met with heartfelt appreciation.

The Janmashtami concert was not just a musical presentation, but a heartfelt invocation that brought together artistry, devotion and community. Prince Rama Varma’s mellifluous rendition, the responsive brilliance of the accompanists and the joyous participation of students made it a sublime experience that lingered in the hearts of listeners long after the performance ended – a testament to the enduring mark of a true maestro.