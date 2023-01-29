South African Tourism gegins its annual Trade Schedule in India with SATTE 2023

South African Tourism announced its participation at South Asia's leading travel show, SATTE 2023 for the third consecutive year. Kickstarting a milestone year and celebrating 30 years of bilateral relations with India, the tourism board is geared up to promote South African provinces, unique experiences and unveil its plans for the year. The board will also host closed room trade and corporate events on 09th and 10th February respectively. Led by Neliswa Nkani – Hub Head – Middle East, India and South East Asia, South African Tourism, and few key executives and board members from South African Tourism, the briefings will be followed by an interactive consumer event showcasing the sights, sounds and taste of South Africa at DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi on 11th and 12th February.

20 eminent South African exhibitors will work with South African Tourism to deliver cutting-edge and distinctive tourism offerings for Indian business partners. Sun International, Glamping Adventures, Mbombela Experience, and Kwantu Private Game Reserve are a few of the companies on the list of vendors. They provide first-rate accommodations, luxurious experiences, unusual activities, cutting-edge MICE infrastructure, as well as adventure, wildlife, and culinary activities.

Former Master Chef South Africa candidates Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo and Chef Abigail Mbalo will be present at the trade, corporate, and consumer events to supervise the preparation of genuine South African fare and tasting menus. Through a visual portrayal of South Africa, visitors to South African Tourism's consumer exhibition will have a first-hand understanding of the nation. In addition, the MasterChefs will work with Crowne Plaza, Delhi, to organise a "South African Food Festival" from February 3 through February 12 that will serve genuine, native foods.

The board will hold its annual "India Roadshow 2023" in important markets like Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai between February 13 and 16 as part of its ongoing recovery efforts. India is now South Africa's sixth-largest foreign tourism market as a result of the pandemic. The tourist board's continued efforts to revitalise the nation's tourism industry are attested to by such successful partnerships with trade associations and tour operators in India.

Talking about the association Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head – Middle East, India and South East Asia, South African Tourism said, "2022 has been a great year for us at South African Tourism as we continued to welcome Indian travellers who were eager to explore the length and breadth of South Africa. At the start of this year, we outlined a strategic roadmap which helped us successfully garner a 64% year on year increase in Indian arrivals to South Africa. The response has been extremely moving and we are keen to build on this recovery momentum by diversifying the way we promote South Africa and appeal to the core passions of Indian travellers."

"With South Africa and India completing 30 years of bilateral ties this year, we plan to launch a series of trade and consumer activations celebrating our shared culture, history and emotions. Kickstarting our campaign with SATTE 2023 we will also be hosting roadshows in key Indian cities followed by marketing initiatives spaced throughout the year to entice potential travellers. I am confident that our efforts will lead to mutually beneficial associations between South African exhibitors and global Indian buyers", she continued.