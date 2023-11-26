Spiritual Water

We are witnessing tremendous advancements in technology in our lifetime. Amongst all this technology man also can be considered as a machine. However we cannot look upon man as a mere machine that is dead in spirit. He is a living and breathing machine who requires certain essential elements to survive such as water. Now we know that water is vital to our sustenance but even though we are aware of its importance we use it casually. Only when there is scarcity of water it is then that we begin to recognise its sacredness. It is the most important tattva that we need for survival and even the human body is made up of over 70% water. If you notice even when you plan to travel to any other destination the first thing that you look for is potable water.



When we examine the benefits and uses of water for mankind, we can see that it is not only for drinking. There are several other needs that are met through water. This is where the spiritual practice of Jal Shakti Sadhna comes in. In Yoga these are a combination of spiritual practices that charge the water that we use and also gives us certain processes through which we can worship water and enhance its positive benefits when we consume it in any form. There is specific chanting of mantras that elevate the vibrational energy of the jal tatva. Meditation such Ardha Jala Magna Dhyan where we are half immersed in water and conduct certain auspicious meditations. These are all practices that can improve the connection that we have with water and make us more receptive to its positive energy and benefits.

What are the qualities of water? If you look into it, you will find that there about positive and negative ones. So when the quality of water is good then the energy that it emanates is also positive in vibration which can be very beneficial for us. But when the quality of water is bad then it carries a lower vibrational energy which can cause us harm. These spiritual practices help us not only to connect better with this element but to also charge the water positively and to be able to remove its harmful or negative energies. Water is not simply a material element but it is indeed a divine and spiritual element bestowed upon us as a blessing. This is very much like the example of a person who knows cooking versus a person who does not know how to cook. The person who knows to cook well can use even the most basic ingredients to make a delicious dish. On the other hand, person who does not know how to cook even if they have the best facilities available to them will not be able to make use of the ingredients given to prepare any tasty dish. Thus, we can see that by implementation of these spiritual practices like meditation and chanting specific mantras we can also use the water that is so readily available to us in abundance on this planet in the best way possible. Mantras such as Om Varunaiah namaha and Om Jal Devatta Prassanna Ho contain vibrations when chanted in the right way, at the right time under proper guidance will help us evolve to the next level.