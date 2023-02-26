Spirituality for Peace and Stability

Most of us do not live a peaceful life. Instead, we live with stress, fear, worry, and jealousy. We are constantly chasing achievements and wealth. We live with greed. We live a rushed and hurried life.

Further, there is unrest within most homes as people are fighting with each other, if not with their hands, then with words. There is unrest in the world because of racism, a sense of feeling superior based on colour or caste, or greed. We don't reflect on the consequences of this hate, these differences. There is turmoil within us and in the world only because of our ignorance. We live deluded lives, oblivious to the truth. We turn a blind eye to reality even though we know that somewhere, we are wrong. We must realise who we are and why we are here on Earth. We live meaningless and purposeless lives pursuing things that do not matter. And this is where spirituality can help us.

In fact, the only solution to chaos and turmoil within oneself and the world, the only solution to hatred and anger is spirituality. Spirituality is the way to peace, peace within and in the family, society and the world. Spirituality leads to a transformation, even a metamorphosis and changes our life paradigm. It changes how we perceive ourselves, others, life, the world, and our perception of God. It creates a transformation not only in our thought process but also in our beliefs, our actions, our habits and the philosophy of our life.

Spirituality is the science of the spirit, the soul, and the atman. It leads us to self-realisation and God-realisation, the ultimate goal of life. We realise who we are — not the body, mind and ego but the spirit, the atman, the soul — a Spark Of Unique Life. On the path of spirituality, we transcend the body, mind and ego. We surpass desires and cravings. We are no longer greedy or competitive. We realise that nothing belongs to us. We come with nothing, and we will go with nothing. We learn to be detached, knowing that the world is only a drama. We realise that life is the unfolding of our Karma, that Karma is not punitive but reformative. There's a reason why things happen. Cosmic Laws govern us.

Spirituality leads us to realise our true self. We are not the body that dies, not the mind that makes us miserable, not the illusory ego. The reason is nothing but a bundle of thoughts. We learn to still the sense, and in that state of thoughtlessness and consciousness, we can experience peace. It is in this state that a seeker can be enlightened. We let go of negative and toxic thoughts and emotions, which are replaced by positive ones — courage, faith, trust, compassion, love and hope. We live with the ABC principle — accept without protest, do our best and in consciousness, surrender the rest.+

Self-realisation, therefore, is the realisation that we are the soul. Then, we realise that the soul is the Supreme Immortal Power we call God. Next, we realise that we are a particle of this power and, finally, everybody is a soul. We are all manifestations of the Divine. Everything is God. God is everywhere, in everything and this is the truth.

The realisation of the truth is genuinely liberating. It opens the door to everlasting bliss, divine love and eternal peace. It fosters a sense of oneness, universal brotherhood and love. We treat others with reverence and love. We no longer consider others as being different from us. We only appear to be different. In reality, we are one. Would the left leg ever hit the right leg? No, of course not. We realise that God is one. We no longer fight over religion; there's no 'my' God and 'your' God. There is one God, the Supreme Immortal Power, and we are a part of that power. We feel connected with ourselves, people, nature, all creatures and God. We are at peace with ourselves, with the world. Peace ensures stability. It does away with unrest and discontent within us and outside us. It would be far better to have more spiritual leaders who take us to peace and stability than political leaders who take us to war.