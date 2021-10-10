Statue of Equality-A Tribute to Sri Ramanuja

Heavenly Stars rarely descend on Earth and Sri Ramanuja was one such human manifestation who lit the path of equality and bhakthi. Born in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, he dedicated his entire life for reformism and left no stone unturned in dispelling darkness from the minds and lives of people.



His ultimate objective was to inculcate vedic way of life into society. He was a saint who propagated universal brotherhood. He embraced the untouchables and treated them on par with the elite. Seeing His compassion towards the oppressed, his delighted guru honoured him with the coveted title " Em-perum-anar" you are ahead of us. Sri Ramanuja named subjugated classes Thirukkulathar-Born Divine.

Ramanuja has a unique position in the Guruparampara in which he put the liberation of millions of people above his own self by revealing the secret mantra 'Ashatakshri' for the benefit of all and to bring people of all shades of life in the society together highlighting the ancient view of; 'Atmavat Sarva Bhutani'; (the supreme being dwells in every being).

The project was envisioned in 2013 by HH Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ji to install a statue of equality in Sriperambaduru in Tamil Nadu, to commemorate the completion of the 1000-years of Ramanuja's mission. But later it was decided to install a statue at Muchintal in Hyderabad.

The message from Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ji is simple and clear. "Believe in yourself and what you do, worship your own faith and respect all. This helps society and people to live in harmony as one family. Despite any kind of differences that exists among them. On the spiritual side, the main motto is to serve all beings as it is a service to God".

Ramanuja appeared 500 years after Adi Sankaracharya to bring peace and harmony among people. We can see a similar situation inequality existing even today. Against this backdrop, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ji decided to spread the message of Ramanuja. The Statue of Equality will be an inspiration to generations to come.



Lot of efforts have gone into executing this project. A team of architects visited different temples including Swami Narayan to study the architectural styles. As time passed the project has added other features like constructing of 108 temples called "Divya Desas" in the Vaishnava tradition. The project is coming up in 80 acres and the finishing works are on at a fast pace.

The main feature of the project is the 216 feet of Sri Ramanujacharya. Underneath it, there will be the sanctum Sanctorum with a life-size 120 Kgs of gold and a 'pancha loha' statue of Sri Ramanuja. This statue would be consecrated and daily puja and rituals as per the tradition would be performed.

Another high light of the project is that pink stone from Rajasthan and Krishna Sila (stone) from the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh are used for the construction of the temple and statues. For this, Stapatis (temple architects) from Tamil Nadu and Tirupati was appointed to oversee the construction. Teams were also sent to other countries to figure out how technology could be incorporated without deviating the temple traditions.



The Divya Desa temples are miniatures of the main temples existing across the country and Nepal. The presiding deities at these temples would be duly be consecrated (Prana Pratista) as per the respective agamas of the main temples. Also, a pot of soil for the Divya Desas, water from all important rivers is used in the construction of these miniature temples. That apart, 'Saligramas' that connects with the main temple will also be placed in these temples.