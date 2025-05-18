Structured online nutrition plan could offer hope in tackling India’s diabetes crisis: Study

A structured, physician-led online nutrition programme may hold the key to combating India’s escalating diabetes crisis, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. The research, led by Indian-origin physician Dr. Vanita Rahman of the U.S.-based Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), underscores the potential of plant-based diets in improving health outcomes for diabetes patients, particularly in India’s healthcare landscape.

The 12-week study enrolled 76 adults with type 2 diabetes, out of which 58 completed the programme. Participants followed a plant-based nutrition regimen guided by medical professionals. The results were promising: 22% of participants reduced their diabetes medication dosages, average weight loss was recorded at 3.7 kilograms, and HbA1C levels—a key indicator of long-term blood sugar control—dropped by 0.6%.

Moreover, for participants who were not on cholesterol-lowering medication, total cholesterol levels decreased by 15 mg/dL, and LDL (bad cholesterol) dropped by 12 mg/dL. These changes not only signify improved metabolic health but also highlight the effectiveness of dietary intervention in managing chronic conditions.

India currently has over 101 million adults living with diabetes, with an additional 136 million in the prediabetic stage, making accessible and scalable solutions critical. “India’s diabetes crisis requires solutions that work within our healthcare realities,” said Dr. Rahman. “While we’ve long known dietary changes can manage diabetes, implementing them has been difficult due to limited consultation time, poor follow-up, and access issues—especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.”

The study aims to address these gaps by offering a structured programme that can be accessed remotely, eliminating geographical and logistical barriers. It provided participants not only with nutritional guidance but also with continuous support and practical strategies for real-world application.

Dr. Rahman emphasized that this approach is particularly suitable for the Indian context. “These results are especially relevant in India, where vegetarian and plant-forward diets are already part of the culture. With simple changes—such as reducing fat intake and emphasizing whole foods—this programme can be seamlessly integrated into Indian households,” she noted.

The findings suggest that with the right support and structure, a shift toward plant-based nutrition can be a practical, low-cost, and impactful solution to India’s growing diabetes epidemic.