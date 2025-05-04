Stuttgart: A City of innovation, elegance and history

After a thrilling stay at Germany’s Europa Park, we journeyed to Stuttgart by road, enjoying the vibrant spring blooms en route. Stuttgart, the capital of Baden-Württemberg, seamlessly blends history, innovation and nature. Known as Germany’s “cradle of the automobile,” it houses the headquarters and museums of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, while being equally celebrated for its parks, mineral springs, and rich cultural offerings.

Once called Stuotgarten, or “garden for horses,” the city was founded in the 10th century by Duke Liudolf of Swabia to breed war horses. Today, it is known not just for automotive brilliance, but also for its mineral springs—the second-largest collection in Europe—and its internationally acclaimed Stuttgart Ballet.

Palace Square (Schlossplatz)

Our exploration began at Schlossplatz, the heart of Stuttgart, where locals and visitors gather amidst grand historical architecture. The square is anchored by two contrasting yet iconic palaces.

The Old Palace (Altes Schloss) dates back over 1,000 years. Once a water castle, it evolved into a royal residence and now houses the Württemberg State Museum. This institution preserves the region’s cultural and historical treasures, from archaeology to everyday life. The castle courtyard is also the venue for the Stuttgart Wine Village and Christmas Market.

Across the square, the New Palace (Neues Schloss)—a striking 18th-century baroque structure—adds elegance to the cityscape. Though largely used for government purposes today, its grand architecture remains a key attraction. Nearby is the Königsbau, a neoclassical building that now houses shops, cafés, and the Königsbau Passagen, a shopping destination offering everything from international brands to gourmet food.

Art enthusiasts will be drawn to the Stuttgart Art Museum, a stunning 27-metre-high glass cube with a glowing presence at night. Inside, it houses over 15,000 works spanning from the late 18th century to the present.

Stuttgart TV Tower

We then visited the Stuttgart TV Tower, the world’s first made of reinforced concrete. Rising 217 meters, it offers panoramic views over the city and surrounding countryside. Ascending to the 150-metre-high observation deck, we were rewarded with breath-taking vistas. Once a controversial structure, it has stood strong for over 60 years and remains a testament to engineering innovation.

Ride on the Zacke & Woodland Walk

To experience the city’s terrain more intimately, we rode the Zacke, one of Germany’s last remaining cog railways. It wound its way up Stuttgart’s hills, revealing views of vineyards, historic villas and quaint neighbourhoods. A gentle walk through the hillside woods with our hostess Saskia offered a peaceful escape and a glimpse into Stuttgart’s green soul.

Boat Ride on the Neckar

The following day, a scenic boat ride on the Neckar River took us from Stuttgart to Aldingen. This tranquil journey showcased lush vineyards, riverside villages, and serene landscapes. A delicious lunch on-board, featuring Swabian specialities, made for a delightful sensory experience.

Mercedes-Benz Museum: The Star Attraction

No visit to Stuttgart is complete without exploring the Mercedes-Benz Museum.

This architectural marvel encapsulates 130 years of automotive history, tracing the story from Carl Benz’s 1886 invention to today’s innovations. Guided by the charismatic Padraic O Leonachain, we toured 12 exhibition rooms displaying over 160 vehicles—from vintage classics to futuristic prototypes. The museum presents not just cars, but also their role in shaping technology, culture, and society.