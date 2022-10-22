Surya Namaskar changes your body for good

There are a total of 8 asanas in the Surya Namaskar, divided into 12 steps for the right and left sides. You must start with the right side of your body when performing the Surya Namaskar since this side is symbolically used to represent the energy of the sun. When you cover both sides, one cycle—which consists of 24 counts—is complete.

Surya Namaskar is a practise that transcends all limitations related to age, body type, physical fitness, and other factors. Surya Namaskar is the perfect exercise since it can be done by people of all ages, starting as young as 5 years old and continuing up until they are 80 or 90 years old. You don't need to be particularly agile or powerful to perform this exercise. People with conditions such as high or low blood pressure, recent surgery, injuries, etc. should take extra care during practise.

Disciplined fitness routine



Ideally, Surya namaskar is performed at six in the morning. This full-body exercise leaves you feeling energised and renews your spirit. Surya namaskar has several advantages, and beginning each day with this exercise greatly boosts both your creativity and productivity.

Vitamin B12 and D3 natural source



Strong absorption capabilities are crucial for the body. Thanks to the vitamins B12 and D3, this is feasible. This is the reason why the yoga pose known as Surya Namaskar, sometimes known as the Sun Salutation, is so well-known and used by millions of people worldwide. Without the sun, the body becomes less resilient, feeble, and prone to muscle tiredness, among other problems. Surya namaskar is regarded in yoga as a potent method of absorbing vitamin D into your body.

Mind body soul connection



A unique breath is used for each count in the Surya namaskar, a series of postures. The relationship between the mind and body is strengthened by this flow of movement and breath. Surya namaskar, when performed with a focused mind, soothes the nervous system and promotes tranquillity. The sun salutation has many advantages when done correctly in terms of alignment and breathing. It has a certain rhythm.

Soothing for the nervous system



Numerous yoga and spiritual practises and methods can assist us lower our blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol. One of the many techniques that might help us reduce stress and worry in our life is the sun salutation, also known as Surya namaskar. Surya namaskar is a beautiful exercise that should be done frequently in yoga, which is an all-encompassing discipline for personal wellness.

Build Stamina and Strength



The Surya Namaskar gives the entire body a workout. It soothes the nervous system and helps the mind to unwind. This flow is created to assist the complete body with strength, flexibility, stamina, enhanced immunity, and mental clarity through its method of scientific alignment and particular breathing techniques for each pose.

Good mood, happy mood



You will notice many internal changes when you perform the sun salutation first thing in the morning and make Surya namaskar a regular part of your life. Yoga exercises aid in the development of equilibrium and mental stillness. Yoga is believed to lessen and get rid of mental swings, giving you a clearer and happier attitude.

Improve your lung power, cardiovascular health



Surya Namaskar increases lung capacity and function. This improved oxygenation of the body enhances blood circulation and aids in the treatment of respiratory conditions like asthma. The regular practise of breathing with each position opens the airways and improves your ability to breathe. Enhances heart function without taxing the heart's muscles. The consequent boost in blood flow speeds up waste removal and provides all cells with new oxygen and nutrients. As a result, heart attacks are less likely.

Brilliant for the digestive system



The ability of your stomach to properly digest food is thought to be due to the sun. All stomach-related issues can be prevented and cured by performing Surya Namaskar correctly and consistently. This quickens the rate at which your stomach breaks down food.

With Surya Namaskar, you can sleep better because it helps you manage stress and combats insomnia. Women particularly benefit from this since it ensures a regular menstrual cycle and increases hip flexibility for simple childbirth. Treatment for frozen shoulders can also benefit from the sun salutation. It lowers blood sugar levels, enhances nervous system equilibrium, aids in weight loss, and activates the Manipura Chakra.