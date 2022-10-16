Sutras to be happy

The waves in the ocean of life are similar to happiness and despair. You will have a variety of experiences as they rise and fall. These are the kinds of encounters that make our life richer and impart important lessons. We develop strength while we are experiencing joy in our lives. Our thoughts are at ease when we experience pleasant emotions like joy, contentment, and thankfulness. Additionally, we are able to make wiser decisions when we are at peace. Have you ever paid attention to yourself when your mind was racing with unfavourable feelings? Our capacity for stillness is taken away by emotions like rage, envy, wrath, jealously, and grief, among others. It is this quiet that makes us more committed to reaching our objectives. Yoga teaches us to look within for happiness and to be true to our inner nature. By practising yoga, you can improve your quality of life in this way.



Connection with oneself

Every time we come to the mat for ourselves, this practise shapes and forms our capacity to love ourselves. If we seek the affection, acceptance, and approval of others, we will never truly be happy. Once those things or people happen, so will our love for ourselves and life. Yoga teaches us to enjoy our own company through the practise of asanas, pranayama, and meditation. One is encouraged to make decisions that are optimal for their growth and health by practising yoga. We make the proper choice each time.

Inhale goodness

When you're upset, furious, apprehensive, nervous, etc., pay attention to your breathing as an excellent predictor of your emotional condition. Your breathing becomes laboured, fast, harsh, erratic, or shallow when you're in an unpleasant situation. Yoga teaches you to become more aware of your breath via its different practises, giving you the power to choose how to respond. If you wish to reclaim the natural calmness and serenity of your body and mind, you should give yoga a try.

Strengthen your purpose

Tools like meditation are a very powerful strategy to improve clarity and focus. This is possible because meditation slows down and calms the mind. With practise and regularity, you start to develop more awareness and, as a result, a more at ease internal state. When your mind is calm and unagitated, your focus will be more acute. When there are no outside distractions, you have greater energy to find your purpose or accomplish your goal. Yoga brings out the best in you by increasing your overall productivity, which boosts your happiness.

Yoga for peace of mind

This tool for holistic wellbeing promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Our practise of yoga gently guides us toward joy, a stronger type of happiness. Happiness is untouched by the whims of the outside world and endures eternally. These are a few illustrations of the simple yet significant ways that yoga influences our life.