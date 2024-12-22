Live
Just In
Swadesh Presents: Exclusive Pichwai Art Showcase in Hyderabad
Swadesh, Reliance Retail’s destination for art, craft, and handlooms, is hosting an Exclusive Pichwai Art Showcase from 21st to 31st December 2024 at its Flagship Store in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
This 10-day exhibition celebrates the timeless beauty of Pichwai art, one of India’s most intricate and cherished traditions. Known for its detailed depictions of Lord Krishna’s life, Pichwai art embodies the cultural and spiritual essence of Indian heritage.
Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this exquisite craftsmanship, with a curated collection that highlights the dedication and skill of master artisans. The showcase promises to be a visual treat, perfect for art enthusiasts and culture lovers alike.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience India’s artistic legacy firsthand. Visit the Swadesh Flagship Store and discover the beauty of Pichwai.
Dates: 21st–31st December 2024
Venue: Swadesh, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.