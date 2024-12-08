Teen sets up libraries across states

In an age where digital screens often replace books, 13-year-old Akarshana Sathish is on a mission to rekindle the love for reading. With a vision to encourage reading habits, especially among children and the youth, Akarshana has set up 18 libraries across Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and she plans to add more in the coming days.

Akarshana, a passionate literature enthusiast, embarked on her library journey with a simple yet powerful goal: to make books accessible to everyone. The idea took root when, during the pandemic, she visited the MNJ Cancer Children Hospital in Hyderabad with her parents to provide food. While there, children expressed a desire for colouring books, and seeing their eagerness to read, Akarshana was moved. This experience sparked the idea of setting up libraries in underprivileged and underserved areas.

Starting with collecting used books from her apartments, neighbours, classmates, and relatives, Akarshana slowly built a network of like-minded individuals who supported her cause. This network of volunteers helped her collect and donate over 12,000 books to libraries across various locations. Her first library was established at the MNJ Cancer Children Hospital, followed by others at the Sanath Nagar Police Station, Juvenile and Observation Home for Girls in Hyderabad, and the Gayathri Nagar Association in Borabanda, among many others.

These libraries house a mix of general knowledge books, fiction, non-fiction, autobiographies, and biographies in various languages, including Telugu, Hindi, and English. The books cater to all age groups, making them a valuable resource for both children and adults.

"I want to inspire people to pick up a book instead of spending endless hours on mobile phones," Akarshana shared. "Setting up libraries in various locations, especially where the youth frequent, can make reading more accessible and help people rediscover the joy of books."

However, her journey has not been without challenges. In the initial stages, Akarshana faced criticism and doubt, with many people believing that her mission would fail due to the declining reading habits in the digital age. Undeterred, Akarshana took these challenges head-on, using them as fuel to prove everyone wrong. Her dedication has led to the establishment of 18 libraries to date.

Akarshana’s efforts have been supported by several retired government officers, who contributed books, particularly in Telugu, and humanitarian support from individuals like Chandrashekar Rao, who provided storage space in his factory godown. A significant contribution also came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who donated 2,000 general knowledge books from his own collection.

Looking ahead, Akarshana has even grander plans. One of her upcoming initiatives involves a collaboration with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and the National Book Trust, Delhi. This groundbreaking project will bring books to metro stations, allowing passengers to borrow a book at one station and return it at another. The first metro library is set to be inaugurated by Telangana's Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, in January 2025.

Akarshana’s journey is a testament to the power of youth-driven social change. Her dedication to promoting reading is an inspiring example of how one person’s passion can make a significant difference in the community. "This initiative is more than just setting up libraries; it’s about creating a dynamic reading experience for travellers and encouraging reading as a daily habit," she said.

With her determination and innovative spirit, Akarshana Sathish is not only helping to preserve the tradition of reading but also nurturing a culture of lifelong learning and community involvement.