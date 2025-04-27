Tel Aviv & Beyond: Discovering the heartbeat of Israel

No matter how much you read or how well you prepare for a visit to Israel, it will never be enough. This small yet remarkable country, stretching barely 100 km across and 300 km from north to south, invites you to travel from one end to the other in just a day — especially via the beautiful roads that connect its vibrant cities. Yet, once you arrive, Israel throws a cascade of surprises your way.

From the vibrant cities and ancient heritage sites boasting thousands of years of history to the lush valleys, vast deserts, and the shimmering seas and rivers stretching out to its sometimes-unfriendly neighbours — every corner of Israel amazes. Despite challenges, Israel thrives in technology, agriculture, cuisine, and tourism. Though the war situation brought a lull, the country’s spirit to return to normalcy shines bright.

Israel’s Biblical sites, historic temples, churches, and mosques naturally draw religious tourists. Yet beyond that, Israel offers a world of experiences — and for me, it all began in Tel Aviv, the country’s modern, economic, and technological heart, built as late as 1909 on the outskirts of the ancient port city of Jaffa.

Tel Aviv, a city of contrasts, offers the best of both worlds — modern and ancient, vibrant and laid-back, energetic and soulful. After a seven-hour flight from New Delhi, we landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, named after the founding father and first Prime Minister of Israel. Our first stop: the charming Market House Hotel near the Jaffa Flea Market, built over the ruins of a Byzantine Chapel, offering a blend of history, hospitality, and hearty breakfasts served with stories.

The streets of Jaffa Flea Market are a riot of colour, antiquity, and bustling energy, with vendors unloading treasures from their car trunks and artists adding splashes of creativity. By evening, the area transforms into a vibrant nightlife hub, with live music, eclectic cafes, and eateries like the famous Dr. Shakshuka. Every corner vibrates with life, and every bite tastes of tradition and innovation.

Tel Aviv captures the very essence of Israel — a rich confluence of history and modernity. It all began at the ancient port of Jaffa, where over centuries, sailors and traders brought life and commerce. Walking through the narrow alleys and up the brick stairways of Jaffa is like walking through living history, while contemporary cafes and art galleries perch above the old stones, bridging the past and present.

In Jaffa, Neve Tzedek’s beautifully preserved buildings, the old railway station turned leisure hub, the art galleries, the religious monuments, and the St. Peter’s Church overlooking the port make for an unforgettable exploration. Markets like Carmel Market and Levinsky Market buzz with local flavours and street food wonders like Burika, Falafel, and the melt-in-your-mouth Tahini Halwa.

At Sarona Market, a newer, trendier addition near the historic German Templers Colony, modern retail mingles with preserved heritage. Nearby, the spirit of resilience pulses stronger than ever — where a protest site for Israeli hostages now stands, filled with art, poetry, and music — a living tribute to hope and solidarity.

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art, the White City with its World Heritage tag, the Shalom Tower – a free museum offering bird eye view of the story of Tel Aviv and Jaffa, a tour the boulevards bursting with energy, fitness enthusiasts, and sunset watchers along the Mediterranean — Tel Aviv is a city you don’t just see, you feel.

And of course, there is the food. From the mouth-watering dishes at Abu’ L’ Afia and The Old Man and the Sea, to the creative genius at Romano by celebrated Chef Eyal Shani, to Tandoor by Reena Pushkarna, who brought Indian cuisine to Israeli palates — the city’s culinary landscape is as diverse and rich as its culture. As the vegan capital of the world, Tel Aviv also offers endless delights for every taste and lifestyle.

A visit to the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation brings the journey full circle — showcasing Israel’s incredible achievements in technology, medicine, agriculture, and more. It is here you understand why Tel Aviv is called the world’s startup hub and why Israel’s spirit of innovation is a beacon for many. In every street, in every market, on every coastline, Israel pulses with a vibrant, beating heart — and Tel Aviv is where you hear it loudest.