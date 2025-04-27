TFJA organizes free eye-screening camp for film journalists in Hyd

The Telugu Film Journalists Association (TFJA), in collaboration with Phoenix Foundation and Shankar Eye Hospital, organized a special health camp on Saturday, April 26, at the Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad. The initiative aimed to promote better eye health among film journalists by offering free eye-screening tests exclusively for them and their families.

The event was graced by notable personalities, including talented actor Priyadarshi, acclaimed producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Phoenix Group Director Avinash Chukkapalli, and Shankar Eye Hospital Unit Head Vishwa Mohan, who attended as chief guests.

The health camp commenced with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by Priyadarshi and Naga Vamsi. Following the inauguration, the sacred lamp was lit by Avinash Chukkapalli, Vishwa Mohan, TFJA President Lakshmi Narayana, Vice President Raghu, and General Secretary YJ Rambabu, marking the official launch of the initiative.

Priyadarshi also took the opportunity to undergo an eye checkup at the event, with doctors confirming that his vision was perfectly healthy. Speaking on the occasion, Priyadarshi expressed his happiness at being part of the initiative. He said, “I feel elated to be part of this wonderful health initiative organized by the Telugu Film Journalists Association at the Telugu Film Chamber. My sincere thanks to Avinash Chukkapalli garu from Phoenix Foundation, Vishwa Mohan garu from Shankar Eye Hospital, and the TFJA heads for taking such a thoughtful step towards journalists’ health. Everyone should prioritize their health.”

The camp received an overwhelming response, with more than 100 journalists and their family members participating and availing themselves of the free eye-screening services. The event was held from morning to afternoon and saw enthusiastic participation from the film media fraternity, who appreciated the thoughtful gesture by the organizers.

TFJA President Lakshmi Narayana, speaking about the event, said, “Our journalists work tirelessly covering the entertainment industry, often compromising on their health. This camp was a small step towards ensuring their well-being.”

With such initiatives, TFJA continues to emphasize the importance of health and welfare for its members. The success of the eye camp has inspired plans for similar future events focusing on the overall health and fitness of film journalists.