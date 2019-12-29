That magic called movies

The year 2019 saw some earth-shattering box office records set in. The finale to popular series, where emotional fans bid adieu to their favourite characters. Cinema is a feeling and we all tend to soak ourselves into it. Hoping that 2020 will also be as entertaining as its predecessor, here is a look into the super hit films of 2019 (not in alphabetical order), which set the cash registers ringing.



PS: No spoilers ahead!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The iconic franchise 'Star Wars', created by one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, George Lucas set the imagination of people go beyond stars. The first instalment of this space saga was released in 1977 and quickly became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. From 'Friends' to 'The Big Bang Theory,' you can find the reference of the films in popular media. Fans across the world were waiting with bated breath for the final instalment of the series. With cameos from the popular characters from the previous instalments, it was exhilarating to watch the character arcs of Princess Leia, Rey and Kylo Ren.

Joker

The infamously famous villain in Batman saga has the notoriety to do evil stuff beyond imagination. It always gives chills to see Joker on the screen doing the things which he does best. Todd Phillips' 'Joker' gives a ringside view of what made the ever-smiling and caring Arthur Fleck turn into a monster in the society. The stakes were high for Joaquin Phoenix to step into the shoes of the character, which was immortalised by Heath Ledger in 'The Dark Knight' (2008) on the silver screen. And in 2016 Joker was also portrayed by Jared Leto in the film 'Suicide Squad', which was panned critically. The stakes were high, and Joaquin gave an Oscar-worthy performance in the film. It will not be a surprise if he wins an Academy Award making him the second actor in recent times to take an Oscar home for portraying psychopathic crime boss and the nemesis of Batman – Joker.

Avengers: Endgame

Well, as we know, this movie was a global phenomenon even before its release. A fitting end to a saga, which was brewing for a decade. When it released it shattered records for the biggest opening weekend. It was the most-tweeted-about movie in 2019. And of course, it was the final saga of phase 3 of Marvel. Watching the icon superheroes, like Ironman, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow…damn the list is exhaustive, was eye-candy for the audience. The movie had many iconic moments such as Joe Russo coming out in the film, the girl power! Ok, we will stop here as this is a spoiler-free article. You are living under a rock if you have not watched this epic film. However, in these digital days, the movie is available on OTT platforms and Blu-ray. So, before the calendar changes watch this movie, if not your future kids will taunt you for not watching 'Avengers' in 2019'.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Another gem from Quentin Tarantino. This guy rarely disappoints. His films are a testimonial of the fact that whatever he touches turns into gold. Yes! Like Midas but for movies. The film set in 1960 has a stellar cast comprising Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. And, it follows an actor and his body double, as they course through the changing film industry. The movie features multiple storylines in a modern fairy tale tribute to the last moments of Hollywood's golden age. With many movies in the race, this film will be one of the front-runners in the upcoming awards season.

Toy Story 4

Yes, this was the year of movie franchises and one of the much-adored franchise 'Toy Story' hit the screens this year. Boy o boy… was it wonderful to see good ol' sheriff Woody with his friends on the silver screen? Yes! Indeed 'twas (did you see we tried to add Shakespearean touch). The film is a funny and heartening saga of Andy's toys, who have found new appreciation in living with Bonnie. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions and it definitely exceeds more than laughs. As usual 'Toy Story 4' received critical acclaim for its story, humour, emotion, score, animation, and performances. The film touted as the conclusion of the series definitely

delivered to the inner child of every adult. It is another movie churned out of Hollywood to cross the one-billion-dollar mark across the globe. The film was adored by fans and loved by the critics.