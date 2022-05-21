The dying art of handwritten letters

If you want to express your feelings and emotions to someone special in today's digital age, consider writing a handwritten letter.

It's a great way to express yourself, and it's more meaningful than an email or text message. Handwritten letters are the most intimate way to express your emotions and heartfelt messages. A handwritten letter is something that everyone enjoys receiving. It immediately grabs your attention. What would you do if you received a letter like this one day?

I'm sure you'll drop everything and rush to open that letter. Handwritten letters have this effect. It is something you can go back and re-read and re-live, making it extremely valuable.

Pooja Bhagwat, Founder of Ink n Bliss, a calligraphy and design studio said, "I believe that people are more interested in personalisation than ever before, and handwritten letters are ideal for adding beauty to any special occasion.

People asked me when I first started writing letters, "Are you really going to write everything with your hands?"

"I used to say YES with a big grin on my face!! Writing in calligraphy requires a lot of patience because it's like slowly comprehending the entire story, becoming a part of it, and then executing it in the most beautiful way. People usually enjoy reading handwritten letters, and if they are beautifully calligraphed, they will keep them forever. I can recall many lovely letters I've written along the way.

"Every letter, every story, and every emotion was unique. I've enjoyed working on each of them, but some are particularly dear to me, and I'd like to share my thoughts on them".

"I recently had the opportunity to write a heartfelt love letter from a husband to his 81-year-old wife. For the first time, I wrote to wish someone a happy 81st birthday. While reading and writing this letter, my heart was filled with love and gratitude, and I couldn't stop smiling. My client and his wife were overjoyed to receive such a lovely letter and decided to keep it forever", says Pooja, "I believe that words written on a piece of paper elicit certain emotions and can be treasured for years to come. So don't be afraid to write handwritten letters to your loved ones. They're going to adore it".