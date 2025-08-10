The glitch in our stars: A stirring portrait of modern love

In ‘The Glitch in Our Stars,’ poet-turned-author Divya Venkateswaran offers a tender, soul-stirring portrayal of modern love that feels both current and timeless. The novella traces the story of Dil and Rusham, a couple bound by love, distance, and everything in between.

Set against the backdrop of bustling cities and quiet moments, the narrative explores what it truly means to love someone when time zones clash, silence grows louder, and longing becomes a constant companion. Dil and Rusham, though physically apart, are emotionally intertwined in ways that are deeply relatable. Their relationship, built on shared histories and quiet understandings, unfolds gently through the pages, never in a rush, always reflective.

Iyer’s writing is poetic, a natural extension of her background as a published poet. Every sentence carries a weight of emotion, and her prose moves like a soft rhythm—thoughtful, lyrical, and full of restraint. What sets this novella apart is its honesty. There is no rush to offer resolution or dramatic twists. Instead, the author leans into the quiet chaos of real relationships, the kind that exist not in grand gestures but in missed calls, memory-laced conversations, and the vulnerability of waiting.

Readers across platforms like Amazon and Goodreads have responded with praise for the emotional resonance of the book. Many highlight how relatable the characters feel—imperfect, yet deeply human. Dil’s internal monologues, Rusham’s subtle hesitations, and the delicate pull of the past all contribute to a story that feels lived in.

There is also a strong emphasis on emotional maturity throughout the novella. Rather than painting love as a flawless escape, Iyer presents it as a choice, one that demands courage, communication, and compromise. This thematic undercurrent makes the book particularly relevant to today’s readers navigating relationships in an increasingly digital, distracted world.

At its core, ‘The Glitch in Our Stars’ isn’t just a story about long-distance love. It’s about the spaces we carry people in, beyond geography, beyond words. It’s about two individuals who must learn how to hold on to each other even when the world around them insists on letting go.

Warm, wistful, and wonderfully written, this is a debut that doesn’t try too hard to impress—and that’s precisely why it lingers. A perfect read for anyone who’s ever loved, lost, or waited a little too long.