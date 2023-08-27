Only people who have not experienced life, or who are not experiencing the process of life to its fullest depth, always talk about the goal. If you were very ecstatic right now, you would not be concerned about the goal of life. But because the process of life has become burdensome in so many ways, people are asking what the goal is, “Is it worth going through this or not?”

If you experience life in its totality, you would not think of a goal because life is a goal unto itself. Life is a phenomenon which is large enough to absorb you completely. You don’t need another goal to it.

You may think of yourself as many things right now ¬¬– as a man, a woman or a businessman or whatever – but fundamentally, you are just a piece of life. So the goal of life is just to take this life to its ultimate possibility. To go beyond all limitations and realize the ultimate possibility of who you are and what this piece of life is about. And that is a spiritual process. Ultimately, the goal of life is just this. And everybody is doing this, whichever way they know best.

If they know money, they are thinking of a little more money. If they know power, they are thinking of a little more power. Whatever they know best, in that, people are trying to be little more than what they are right now. That means everybody is aspiring. This aspiration does not stop anywhere. It is an endless longing for expansion. So you are trying to expand to an unlimited condition somewhere, unconsciously. You are looking for the infinite, and that is a spiritual goal.

Either you seek this infinite consciously or unconsciously, that is the only choice you have. If you seek it unconsciously, you will start counting 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. Can you count 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and reach the infinite, one day? Such a thing is never going to happen. It will become just an endless counting for you. So every human being on this planet is on the spiritual process, but most of them unconsciously. Whatever you are doing unconsciously can also be done consciously. If you do it consciously, the possibility of attaining to it is so much higher. If you do it unconsciously, the chances are very remote. That’s all the difference.

