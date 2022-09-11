The Goal of Spirituality

Even though we live in a community where we all work for a living, eat, and live out this life together yet everybody is on their own. The things that we enjoy differ from one another because each one of us has been given a unique sense of taste and an individual identity. And this identity is an independent entity with its own accumulated set of preferences experiences desires and goals

Our lives are like a series of actions, reactions, and repercussions. Every single experience that we go through has an outcome that can be useful for us. Even if one chooses to do nothing then it still will result in qualities such as lethargy, laziness, and weakness. And on the other hand for a person who likes to remain active physically or mentally will accordingly bear the fruits of his or her labour. In this way no matter what the action is there is always an equal and opposite reaction. This is just like Newton's law of motion in physics. This is a very similar process that happens in the realm of spirituality.

Spirituality and free-will

Spirituality is like a vast ocean which has no beginning, middle, or end. And your goal in spirituality is determined simply by your consciousness. Everybody is on their own personal and unique journey and no two people will share the same and result or outcome.

Spirituality and existence

In this huge ocean of spirituality it is entirely up to us to follow our own path that will lead to its destination. What becomes our final destination is dependent on the kind of life that we lead. This also includes the spiritual practices that we adopt and follow etc. According to spiritual masters there are two types of worlds or planes of existence. One is the material plane of existence which is visible and tangible to us the second plane existence is one that cannot be seen or touched. And we must prepare ourselves for both these forms of existence. This world that cannot be seen by us can be visualised or imagined to be the experience we all encounter after the death of the physical body. Thus, it is important that we ready ourselves for both this life as well as the next using the correct practices techniques and other exercises contained within spirituality.

The goal of spirituality can be therefore be summarised as the methods that every man and woman can practice to enjoy a healthy and happy life on this material plane existence and also have a similar experience in the next life. And this is believed to be possible when one attains spiritual enlightenment also known by different names such as Samadhi or Nirvana.