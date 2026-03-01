‘The Society’ Season 2 promises a darker, ruthless power game

After a breakout debut season that sparked intense conversations around hierarchy, privilege, and power, The Society is returning with a far more intense and immersive second season. Produced by Rusk Media, the new season, set to stream soon on JioHotstar, transforms the show into a fully functioning world shaped by capitalism and industrialisation—where everything has a price and power becomes the most valuable currency.

Season 2 expands the universe of Society into a complex system that feels less like a game and more like a living structure. At the core remain the three defining classes—Royals, Regulars, and Rags—but the stakes are significantly higher this time. Two new segments add depth and danger to the format: the Factory, where the Rags must work relentlessly to survive, and the Dukaan, where every essential and personal item comes at a cost. In this world, survival demands strategy, wealth is traded like currency, and every decision carries consequences.

Power struggles unfold across every layer of the system through confrontations, alliances, silent negotiations, and open rebellions. For the Royals, the battle is psychological—protecting authority while facing growing resistance. The Regulars navigate a fragile balance between ambition and stability, while the Rags fight daily battles for survival. The show reinforces a harsh reality: effort alone does not guarantee mobility, and privilege is something that must constantly be defended.

Presiding over this high-stakes social experiment is host Munawar Faruqui, who returns not just as a guide but as the ultimate authority shaping the fate of the contestants. “This season, Society isn’t just a game you play—it’s a system you live in.

Power changes people, and when survival and ambition collide, you see who someone really becomes,” he said. Joining him is co-host Shreya Kalra, who brings viewers closer to the emotional and human stories behind the hierarchy. “What makes Society fascinating is how real it feels. You see ambition, fear, resilience, and sacrifice playing out at once,” she added.

With alliances fracturing, hierarchies collapsing, and new power centres emerging, The Society Season 2 evolves into its most dangerous form yet. Because in this world, nothing is free—everything has an MRP. The show will stream on JioHotstar from March 9 onwards.