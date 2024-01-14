The transformative power of mastering your mind: A spiritual perspective

In the vast and intricate tapestry of life, the significance of a good friend is undeniable. Much like a steadfast companion accompanying you on the journey of life, a well-trained mind becomes a formidable ally, substantially enhancing the overall quality of your existence.



When we delve deeper into the essence of our existence, a profound truth emerges—our life’s trajectory is intricately linked to the potency of our minds.

The mind, when harnessed and empowered, transforms into a formidable force, rendering external dependencies redundant. On the contrary, when the mind is feeble and beyond our control, it becomes imperative to brace ourselves for the challenges that lie ahead.

Life, in its entirety, unfolds before us, stretching from the innocence of childhood to the complexities of adulthood. Whether immersed in the workforce or in a state of repose, we find ourselves playing various roles—some trivial, others monumental.

Amidst these diverse situations, our minds act as orchestrators, guiding us through the kaleidoscope of life’s experiences.

The central question that emerges in navigating this intricate dance of existence is how our minds influence and shape the quality of our lives.

The pursuit of mastery over our minds is commendable, yet one must acknowledge the inherent difficulty of such an endeavor. To assert control over the mind demands a journey into profound austerities and an elevation of oneself to a higher state of being—an aspiration that, for most humans, remains a formidable challenge.

Even figures as imposing as the powerful archer Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita openly admitted to his incapacity to tame his own mind. Arjuna’s confession to Lord Krishna underscores the universal truth that the human mind, by its very nature, eludes easy control.

Accepting this reality, redirecting efforts toward the continuous task of taming the mind becomes essential, rather than harbouring illusions of complete mastery—a feat demanding rigorous penance and unwavering dedication.

Simultaneously, it is crucial to employ concerted efforts or free willpower to train our minds and confront life’s myriad situations with mindful intent. Embracing this journey entails a profound understanding—one that acknowledges the mind’s incessant demands and the necessity of consciously exercising one’s free will.

Consider the analogy of a child making demands to their parents. Some wishes are fulfilled, while others are not. Similarly, not every wish that the mind makes is to be fulfilled. It becomes obligatory upon us to decide when to accede to the mind’s demands and when to withhold, considering the potential consequences of either course of action.

Picture this scenario: It’s exam time, and the mind implores you to succumb to the allure of sleep instead of studying. Now, the judicious use of your free will becomes paramount.

By consciously choosing to stay awake and study, you are negotiating with your mind, striking a deal that allows for a couple of extra hours of sleep the following day. This deliberate exercise of free will is a powerful tool that, when systematically trained, equips you to navigate the complexities of life with unparalleled strength.

The profound impact of such training is revealed when you scrutinize the depth of your life experiences. Those who have successfully trained their minds to walk alongside them emerge victorious, while those who succumb to the mind’s whims find themselves caught in its traps, leading a despondent and powerless existence.

Hence, it becomes imperative to recognize that external friends or relatives, no matter how dear, are inherently transient. Their capacity to fulfill your dreams is finite, regardless of the depth of their affection.

Your one unwavering companion—the true confidant that stays with you through thick and thin—is your own mind. Yet, this alliance requires diligent training.

Until your mind is adeptly trained, wield your free will responsibly. This powerful instrument, when used judiciously, becomes a guiding force, steering you towards a life of purpose, resilience, and fulfillment.

In the grand tapestry of existence, where the search for enduring connections often leads us astray, the faithful companionship of a well-trained mind remains a beacon of unwavering support.

The journey of mastering one’s mind is not just a pursuit; it’s a transformative odyssey that shapes the very fabric of your being, offering you the reins to navigate life’s intricate and unpredictable terrain with grace and strength.

(The writer is a founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa)