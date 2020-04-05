The treasure trove of wellness

India is among the top producers of tomato in the world. These humble robust red balls contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which strengthen immune system and are a potent source of potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B and magnesium, which help to achieve flawless skin, healthy hair and a fit body.



Slightly acidic in nature, tomatoes are exceptionally beneficial for people who want to lose weight and maintain their blood pressure levels.It comes in numerous varieties that are grown in temperate climates in various parts of the world. Tomatoesare grown in numerous colours such as yellow, green, orange, black, brown, pink, white, brown, and purple, but are available mostly in their distinctive red colour.

Tomatoes , a staple in every kitchen are a huge reservoir of beauty-enhancing properties . Everyone knows the health benefits of a juicy, sweet tomato but on other hand it also protects skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, thereby delaying skin aging and protecting against skin cancer. .Not only do tomatoes taste great but has immense cosmetic benefits which can also help you get flawless , radiant and attractive skin The ordinary tomato is a treasure trove of beauty and wellness ingredients which can treat rashes,sunburn,dull skin,acne and large pores

In fact, tomato is particularly beneficial for the health of the skin, as it also helps to restore the pH balance of the skin, which can get disrupted by harsh soaps and make-up cosmetics. Tomato also contains lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant and therefore, has anti-ageing benefits when applied on the skin. Tomato pulp or tomato juice also helps to reduce oiliness and lightens skin colour over a period of time.

Tomato is most beneficial for preventing acne, as it closes the pores and keeps it free from clogged oil. Preventing clogged pores is a way of preventing blackheads, which is the primary acne lesion.

They contain lycopene which is antioxidant and works as sunscreen fromwithin and also help in fighting cellular damage and reddening of skin.Daily intake of 25 milligrams of lycopene reduces the number of free radicals in the body and also help to retain the moisture in body during summers. You don't need to spend your hard-earned money on expensive cosmetic treatments if you can use this common ingredient from your kitchen to enhance your beauty.

Apply tomato juice or tomato pulp on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Tomato pulp can be applied on skin with acne and gradually helps to control and acne condition.

Mix tomato juice with baking powder (bicarbonate of soda) into a paste. Apply on oily and blackhead prone areas of the face. Wash off after 5 minutes. It helps to prevent blackheads.

Mix one teaspoon each tomato and cucumber juice and apply it on the face to control oiliness of the skin. Over a period of time it will also help to remove tan and lighten skin colour.

For normal to oily and combination skin

Mix 3 teaspoons oats with a little egg white and 2 teaspoons tomato juice into a paste. It should be of a consistency that does not drip. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes, or when it dries.

You can also mix tomato juice with the pulp of avocado for normal to oily skin. While tomato reduces oiliness and has an astringent effect, avocado moisturizes the skin without making it oily.

For sun burnt skin, mix tomato juice with powdered milk into a paste and apply on the face. It will help to remove tan.

Take some tomato and grind it. Rub the pulp onto your scalp and hair gently. Or, you can directly use the tomato juice on to your hair also. Leave it on for 15 to 30 minutes and wash it off. Regular application improves hair texture and repairs the damage caused by sun and dust.

For dry skin

Mix tomato juice with almond oil and apply on the face to remove tan and lighten skin colour. Olive oil can also be combined with tomato juice to lighten skin colour.

Take 1 teaspoon tomato juice mix few drops of aloe vera gel. Apply the mixture on the under-eye area carefully. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse it off.

Apply this once daily for quick results. Tomato pulp possesses skin bleaching properties that will lighten the darkened skin under the eyes.

Aloe vera contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that will rejuvenate the skin and also reduce the signs of aging.

Tomato juice or pulp can also be added to fruits to make a fruit mask. Mashed banana, ripe papaya and grated apple can be used with tomato juice for a nourishing and cleansing pack for all skin types.















