Things to look out for at Jaipur Literature Festival 2023

The world's most charismatic literary show, the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, is all set to run its sixteenth edition from 19th to 23rd January, 2023. The five-day literary extravaganza promises to bring together a stellar line-up of speakers, writers and thinkers from India and across the world at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

This year too, like every year, the Festival will infuse the Pink City with the infectious enthusiasm that books, ideas and discourse bring, along with the dynamic energy of its customary music, merchandise, food and ancillary events.

During the Festival days, one could walk through the bustling Festival Buzzar with its range of artisanal and handcrafted offerings, explore an array of food at the food stalls, browse at the Festival Bookstore which has works by all the programmed authors and more, attend Jaipur Music Stage, a world music extravaganza that happens in the evenings, register at Jaipur BookMark, where the book trade converges to talk business. One could also buy a 'Friend of the Festival' package for a special experience that includes privileges and benefits.

Here are some highlights from the Festival that truly make it the 'greatest literary show on Earth'.

Listen to some of the greatest minds of the world

Jaipur Literature Festival hosts some of the world's best literary minds and brings them together for discussions and interactions spanning fiction, poetry, economics, history, geopolitics, environment, entertainment, AI, science and tech and more.

Heritage evening



The Festival will also host a fascinating Heritage Evening at the historic Amer Fort with a mesmerising performance by Āhuti-the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble in collaboration with the Chitrasena Dance Company, one of the leading practitioners of the Jaipur Gharana of Kathak. They will perform Kandyan and Odissi dance traditions characterised by stunning visuals, choreography and an evocative soundscape.

The Jaipur music stage



The exhilarating Jaipur Music Stage will bring in a range of power-packed musicians to the literary extravaganza. The Music Stage will be a 3-day programme, set to run from 19th- 21st January, featuring a range of celebrated artistes from all around the globe, including the fusion band Pakshee; contemporary electronic music production house Lifafa; Rhythms of India featuring BC Manjunath, Darshan Doshi, Nathu Lal Solanki, Pramath Kiran, and Praveen D Rao; the trans-cultural musical factory of ideas Peter Cat Recording Company (PCRC), Neo-classical band Shadow and Light, and Neo-Folk Fusion band Kabir Café.

Jaipur bookmark

South Asia's biggest publishing conclave, the prestigious Jaipur BookMark, returns to the annual Jaipur Literature Festival with its ninth edition, bringing together publishers, editors, literary agents, writers, translators and booksellers from across the world. This year, the focus will be on translations and children's publishing. In addition, there are sessions on podcasts, queer writing, formats such as eBooks and audiobooks, books focusing on the mind, body and spirit, book awards and much more. While the audience will get to hear from experts immersed in translations and children's literature, they will also get a chance to be inspired by industry leaders telling them why they believe in books. This year, the conclave will feature an exemplary line-up of writers, literary agents, speakers and publishing luminaries, including Daisy Rockwell, Arunava Sinha, Mini Krishnan, Urvashi Butalia, Charlie Redmayne, K Srinivas Rao, Kanishka Gupta, Ravi DC, Gaurav Srinagesh, Radhika Menon, Neeraj Jain and Mridula Koshy.

'Friend of the Festival' experience

While the Festival is open to all, a specially-curated 'FOF' package promises an unmatched experience of the Festival including access to an exclusive and well-appointed Festival Lounge where FOFs can relax, network, and occasionally meet speakers too over tea, coffee, or lunch; exclusive sessions with priority seating; evening cocktails and dinner, invites to the Jaipur Music Stage, the Heritage Evening at Amer Fort and the coveted Writers' Ball. The FOFs are looked after with old-world hospitality: from the time they arrive till they leave. The Packages range from Rs 13,500 for a single day to Rs 36,000 for three days (20th to 22nd January) and for the full five days (19th to 23rd January) at Rs 56,000. Packages can be tailored to suit any duration.

Book-signings and an opportunity to meet your favourite authors

For all literature enthusiasts, the Jaipur Literature Festival offers the perfect opportunity to meet your favourite authors in person. Besides attending sessions and book launches, the Festival also has book-signing kiosks at all venues where you can grab that rare signed copy and earn bragging rights!

Food stalls, art & culture – memories galore! In addition to being a platform for informed debates, the Festival also is an opportunity to experience various forms of art and music. From fascinating art installations to beautiful backdrops for the perfect Instagram shot - there is something for everyone. For shopping enthusiasts, the annual Buzzar provides visitors with a taste of India's vast artisanal repertoire - the Buzzar will run at Hotel Clarks Amer on all five days from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Food stalls scattered

Across the Festival and at the Night Market will have an array of sensational food offerings.