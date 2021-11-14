This month, Sundays turn out to be rejuvenating!

As balmy 'Karthika Masam' ;ward to pulling out picnic baskets left unused for the past two years and heading to their favourite destination with family and friends to unwind and relax.



Like all other sectors, the corona pandemic has left a dent on the picnic circuit as well.

At a time when domestic and professional facets of life have turned out to be stressful, people find the month conducive to get away to a quiet destination, spend quality time with their dear ones, distress themselves by heading to a less-travelled spot.

In a place like Visakhapatnam, picnics are not confined to just family members but are considered a great getaway from the daily grind for colleagues, friends as well as communities.

The City of Destiny offers plenty of choices to the picnickers to zero in on a destination, pack food, and travel.

Bheemunipatnam Beach, Rushikonda Coast, Tenneti Park, VMRDA Park, RK Beach are some of the spots where many prefer to visit for the coastline view they offer.

Likewise, beach stretches of Yarada, Gangavaram, Appikonda, and Atchutapuram are also sought-after destinations for camping. These apart, Visakhapatnam is dotted with several picnic spots, including Kailasagiri, Mudasarlova Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park, park at Ukkunagaram wherein scores of people throng during the season.

'Karthika Masam' is also an apt month where many like to mark their calendars in advance to visit temples as a part of their picnic itineraries.

Spreading a carpet across, arranging 'Vanabhojanalu' (dining in a garden) under the shade of gooseberry (amla) tree is synonymous with Karthika Masam picnics.

Simhachalam is surrounded by several orchids that stretch over hundreds of acres. They do offer a perfect getaway spot for the picnickers who like to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and connect with nature.

Similarly, orchids dotting Devipuram temple near Sabbavaram and Gudilova offer a great escape from the cacophony of urban life and allow to club spirituality with fun.

When it comes to rural areas, Araku Valley, Burra caves, Lammasingi, Tyda, and Ananthagiri turn out to be the most frequented spots during the month.

Adventure enthusiasts pull up their socks to trek, while some prefer to visit Katiki, Duduma, and Chaparai waterfalls. Additionally, community picnics are accorded top priority. "For many, community picnics are a platform where marriage parties come together for an informal meet ('pelli choopulu'). Even if they miss a picnic with friends and colleagues, community picnics will not be given a skip for apparent reasons," says P Madhusudhana Rao, who operates a marriage bureau.

Keeping the picnic rush in view, APSRTC operates special buses to various destinations.

Breaking away from the mundane routine, people consider picnic spots as recharging points to unwind as they indulge in their favourite activities with family and friends, which, for many, is a luxury these days.