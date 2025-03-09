Top 5 Iftar Spots to Try In Dubai This Ramadan

As Ramadan blankets Dubai in an air of spirituality and festivity, the city transforms into a radiant haven of togetherness, reflection, and culinary indulgence. The Holy Month is a time of devotion, where fasting from sunrise to sunset deepens the sense of gratitude and unity. Across Dubai, the iftar experience is elevated to new heights, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary elegance in settings that captivate the senses.

Until March 30th, Dubai extends a warm invitation to visitors to embrace the city’s vibrant Ramadan ambiance, where every meal is a tribute to culture and hospitality. For Indian travellers looking to partake in an unforgettable iftar, here are five exceptional venues to discover this March.

The Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

A cherished Ramadan venue, The Majlis at DWTC offers a grand iftar experience in an elegant setting. With a carefully curated selection of traditional and contemporary dishes, guests can savor the flavors of Ramadan while enjoying a warm and welcoming ambiance. The venue also features prayer rooms and a dedicated space for families.

Bab Al Shams’ Al Hadheerah

For those seeking an iftar with a touch of Arabian heritage, Al Hadheerah at Bab Al Shams provides an enchanting desert experience. Guests can indulge in a spread of authentic Middle Eastern dishes, accompanied by mesmerizing cultural performances, including falconry, live music, and traditional dance.

Atlantis, The Palm’s Asateer Tent

One of the most sought-after Ramadan venues in Dubai, Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm offers a lavish iftar buffet featuring a fusion of global flavors. The beautifully decorated tent, adorned with intricate Arabesque details, provides a serene atmosphere where guests can enjoy a memorable dining experience.

Ramadan Nights by Armani at Burj Khalifa

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Armani/Pavilion delivers an opulent al fresco iftar experience. Guests can indulge in a selection of gourmet Middle Eastern delicacies, complemented by breathtaking views of the city’s glittering skyline. The refined ambiance makes it a perfect choice for an elegant Ramadan evening.

Iftar Under the Dome at Expo City Dubai

For a one-of-a-kind iftar experience, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza hosts Iftar Under the Dome, where guests can dine in a visually stunning setting. The experience features a curated menu celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the region, offering a blend of Arabian and Levantine flavors in an extraordinary architectural space. Dubai’s Ramadan season is an invitation to experience the city’s unmatched hospitality and culinary artistry. Whether indulging in an extravagant iftar at a world-class venue or savoring traditional flavors in an intimate setting, each experience promises a journey of taste and tradition.