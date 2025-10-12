True relaxation begins with inner connection

In the last few years, the practice of relaxation has become quite popular owing to the high level of stress prevalent in modern society where values are changing fast, fear of competition & insecurity haunts many who struggle to sustain their positioning in the market. Over the years, the concept of relaxation has undergone a series of makeovers just like a simple cup of coffee, which has been repackaged in recent years not as a simple beverage but as a lifestyle drink, giving it a worldview and meaning. In a similar fashion, relaxation is often presented these days as something more powerful than it is and sold as a cure-all. However, at its core, relaxation doesn’t require any fancy surroundings to do what it does.

Still, with coffee as with relaxation, many people are willing to pay a premium for the hype, for the false promise that they are buying something truly special, new and unique, that the simple act they are performing will actually produce real deliverance, change their personalities, perfect their spiritual lives, fill their internal void. However, amidst all these trappings, one does not understand a fact that complete mental and physical relaxation comes only with an inner tuning to a higher source. Most of us including psychiatrists, physical yoga teachers and clinicians do not know that hypothalamus is the locus of mind or soul which is the real culprit in this whole game of creating stress, tension, anxiety within us. The soul or mind is an intelligent and conscient entity which thinks, thus when soul has thoughts of worry, fear, anxiety etc.., its inner harmony gets disturbed and this in turn disturbs various nuclei in the hypothalamus, which in turn disturbs the whole system of endocrine glands, the hormonal balance and the autonomic nervous system along with visceral functions.

However, if the soul or mind withdraws itself from the adverse outer environment and negative attitudes by focussing its thoughts on its original nature which is peace & divinity, and directs its attention towards higher source i.e. Supreme, whose nature is absolute peace, it would then attain calmness and tranquillity. This focussing of mind on a higher source is what we call “Meditation” or Rajyoga that releases tension on the nuclei of the hypothalamus due to peaceful thoughts and the state of withdrawal from the body and influences it through continuous feedback of slow, rhythmic proprioceptive and exteroceptive impulses.

It also activates the functions of various endocrine glands and sets up a useful homeostatic balance between various hormones, thereby leading to good health and much more. So flexible is this unique technique of Rajyoga, that there is no need to lie down or sit in a particular posture to practise it. One can easily practise it even when one is at work or maybe while walking or doing any activity. What is required of one is to cogitate and ruminate the knowledge of soul in order to withdraw mind from the memories of evil persons & evil events of this gross world and expose the mind to Supreme, the ocean of peace. By doing this, the body & mind are then automatically harmonised and this state of harmony, happy feelings, noble thoughts, holy emotions and proper outlook cures man of many diseases or reduces many ailments and helps him/her torecover easily & speedily.