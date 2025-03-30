Unmissable Saudi Experiences: Adventure, Art & Luxury

Have you ever experienced the thrill of experiencing something iconic before the world takes notice? If not, now is the perfect time to explore and capture moments that are uniquely yours and untouched by the ordinary.

Whether you are an adventure seeker, cultural enthusiast, or a foodie, Saudi invites you to uncover the unexpected. From world-class motorsports to the creative energy of its art festivals, here are the must-experience events and spots waiting to be explored.

1. AlUla Skies Festival

Where: AlUla

When: 18 April to 27 April 2025

Why Visit: A one-of-a-kind experience to explore the magic of Alula from above with hot air balloon rides, drone light shows, and stargazing under the desert sky. The perfect place to immerse yourself in the natural beauty, rich heritage, and unforgettable memories.

2. High-speed thrills along the racing tracks of Jeddah

Where: Jeddah Corniche Circuit

When: 18 April to 20 April 2025

Why Visit: With thrilling on-track action, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit returns with the Formula 1 Grand Prix. From roaring engines to interactive fan experiences, live performances, and family-friendly activities, the Grand Prix is a must-visit event for motorsport enthusiasts and entertainment seekers. Beyond the track, fans can also enjoy Jeddah’s historic charm and modern attractions. So, if you’re someone who craves speed and adrenaline, Saudi is the place to be—a fast-emerging sports hub.

3. The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025

Where: Jeddah

When: January 25 - May 25, 2025

Why Visit: Explore a fusion of contemporary art and heritage in Saudi’s cultural heartland.

The world’s first biennale dedicated to the Islamic arts returns for its second edition in Jeddah, offering a unique platform for artists to explore themes of spirituality, identity, and the intersection of past and present. Fostering cross-cultural connections and expanding the global understanding of Islamic art and culture, the Biennale showcases over 500 historical objects and contemporary artworks from more than 30 artists from Saudi Arabia, the Arab World, and beyond. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply looking for an inspiring experience, the Biennale is a window into Saudi’s evolving artistic landscape.

4. Luxury stays and marine exploration at the Saudi Red Sea

Where: Saudi Red Sea

When: Year-round

Why Visit: The Red Sea is an ideal escape for friends and families in the new era of sustainable wellness and luxury tourism. It is home to luxury resorts and retreats like Six Senses Southern Dunes, St. Regis Red Sea Resort, and the newly opened Shebara by Red Sea Global. While the coastline is perfect for those seeking a peaceful time with their loved ones, one can also opt for activities like diving and snorkelling among the vibrant marine life or exploring hidden coves by kayak. Saudi Red Sea is truly a dream destination where adventure, luxury, and wellness come together.

5. Exploring Jeddah as a Food Lover’s Paradise

Where: Jeddah

When: Year-round

Why Visit: A trip to Saudi is incomplete without exploring the soul-satisfying food. Starting the day with a breakfast of traditional pastries, followed by mouth-watering scents coming from Jeddah’s restaurants, cafes, and bakeries. Visit the authentic Al Saidi Bakery in Al Balad, established in the mid-90s, for traditional treats such as its signature “Shaborah” rusks. If you’re inspired to try making traditional Saudi food, head to Nassif House Museum for a cooking class to learn authentic Jeddawi cuisine. The experience is a distinctive blend of cultural immersion, historical exploration, and hands-on culinary adventure.